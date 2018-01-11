Met Eireann issues 'extensive and dense' fog warning for Limerick

MOTORISTS in Limerick have been urged to exercise extra caution on roads this Thursday evening, after Met Eireann issued an uncommon “Status Orange” fog weather alert.

While Limerick city and county is currently enduring dense fog at present, Met Eireann expects this to worsen between Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday morning.

It stated today: “Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight.”

STATUS ORANGE



Fog Warning for Ireland



Valid:

Thursday 11th Jan. 12:00 to Friday 12th Jan. 02:00



please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/1VjHAOSNWh January 11, 2018

The weather alert has been valid since Thursday 12 noon and will last until Friday at 2am.

AA Roadwatch issued an alert to all motorists nationwide this Thursday.

It said: “When driving in such conditions reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. Use fog lights in affected areas but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards.”