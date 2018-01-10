Difficult driving conditions in Limerick due to heavy rainfall

Motorists are being warned of difficult driving conditions in Limerick amid heavy rainfall across the city and county.

A status yellow weather alert was issued by Met Éireann this Wednesday afternoon warning of spells of thundery rain up to 4am on Thursday.

Motorists are being warned that spot flooding is likely with AA Roadwatch advising that it has received reports of surface water on the N18 between Limerick and Shannon.

#CLARE Reports of spot flooding on the N18 Limerick/Galway Rd between Limerick City and Shannon. Slow down. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 10, 2018

Elsewhere, crews from Limerick City and County Council have been deployed to deal with flooding near the bypass in Rathkeale.

No major incidents have been reported in the city so far as a result of the heavy rainfall which is continuing.