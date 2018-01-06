Another night of icy temperatures and wind chill to hit Limerick

LIMERICK people will have to brace for another freezing night, as temperatures are to hit below zero coupled with a wind chill between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Met Eireann has issued a Yellow low temperature warning for all counties in Munster, which has been valid since 6pm on Saturday. It will last until Sunday 12 noon.

It said that it will be “turning very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling to between -2 and -5 degrees and staying very cold Sunday morning”.

Very cold tonight with a widespread frost and minimum temperatures -2 to -5°C. A little milder along the east coast in an onshore NE breeze.

Anticipating the cold weather this Saturday, a lengthy stretch of Clare Street has been gritted, while a large proportion of Childer’s Road has been gritted also.

It is likely that an overnight frost will make driving conditions hazardous and motorists and pedestrians are being urged to excercise caution.

