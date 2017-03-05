Frank Rafter

Born in Dublin, most of my education took place there including attending a Montessori School in Sion Hill, and then, from seven years of age until my Leaving Certificate, Blackrock College.

I also attended school in Belgium for a while learning to speak French. My Third Level Education involved dentistry in University College Dublin (UCD), but since then I have continued to study English Literature (BA, MA), and eventually art, at Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD).

Originally, I worked as a dentist in England for a few years and then in Thurles from the early 1970s.

However, during this period in my dentistry practice, I also drew constantly with the mind-set, that eventually, I would pursue it more deeply. The fact that I specialized in printmaking at LSAD surprised some people as I was painting a lot at that time. However, my interest in drawing pulled me towards print, which at its most basic, is really an extension of drawing. Another very important part of my work is the making of artist books whose content and structure can vary widely. Indeed, there is an exhibition of these books, called ABLE, in the foyer of LSAD at present and two of my books are on display.

An innate desire to be an artist sounds a little pretentious but the idea probably originates in a compelling desire to create, to make something that wasn’t there before.

That is the most basic urge, but after that, layers are added on, and there can also be a wish to change the person who sees your work, even if only a little. One would like to think that you could slightly influence the viewer’s perception of the world around her/him. I was always visual, taking a lot of photos and rarely going for the obvious shots. Indeed, my wife would often complain; ‘why aren’t there more people in your pictures?’ My father was a very keen photographer and did all his own processing. My friends were the biggest catalyst though, being mostly artists, including, Robert Ballagh.

The theme of a person’s art ebbs and flows over time so it would be rare for an artist to work on the same theme for the entirety of his/her artistic life.

Much of my present thinking concerns surfaces and the spaces between them. This manifests itself in a number of ways, and most recently, I have focused on the ground I walk on, and the cracks that form, together with what appears within them. The space in-between is where new things occur and the investigation of this gap is the investigation of the creative process itself. In order to investigate, I made casts of ground cracks and their spaces, photographed these and made prints, including etchings, screen-prints, and woodcuts. Unfortunately, I have had six months of poor health since finishing my degree, and have not been able to pursue my printmaking projects, as I would have liked. Nevertheless, I have several ideas in mind for future projects.

Developing ideas in art is one of the most interesting and challenging parts of the creative process.

I said to a younger colleague recently that if you can’t think of anything, you have a hand attached to your arm – draw that. You should be drawing every day, (it doesn’t matter how little), because when you do, ideas can come to the surface unbidden. My whole degree show was concerned with the ground under my feet, its wear and my parallel wear, a bit esoteric, I know. In fact, it all originated from a little drawing I did of the bricks under my feet at Limerick Junction while waiting for my connecting train. Initially, I was attracted to art history, criticism and aesthetics, because back then, I lacked confidence in my own artistic work, and I was afraid of being seen to ‘ride on the coat- tails’ of others.

Art can only be taught up to a point, because if that aforementioned desire to create is not there, teaching will only improve the skill, but not the thinking behind it.

The whole idea of a college education for artists is a tangled concept. There is absolutely no doubt that many of the greatest artists had no college education at all. Nonetheless, there are few enough who did not serve some form of apprenticeship with an established practitioner. I know one artist who was very dubious when I said that I was going to school, (he hoped that I wouldn’t be disappointed). I wasn’t. My experience in LSAD was extremely fulfilling, and as a mature student, it was equally fascinating to watch the development of my younger classmates. However, to practice art in any form some discipline is necessary, no matter how much raw talent there may be, and I believe that college helps to hone that. It is essential to be true to yourself when making art, because if you only make what you feel is going to sell, you will very quickly become bored with the whole process.

Being a professional artist has always been difficult.

In the past the market was very limited. Now, there is a much greater market at many different levels, but of course, there are vastly greater numbers of people practising art, in its many different forms. As in so many other spheres of life today, advancement seems to demand a demonstrable level of educational achievement, before the practitioner can be taken seriously. This is a fact, but not necessarily something that I believe to be a good thing. Further use of pop-up exhibitions in vacant premises might help and property owners should be encouraged (even financially) to get involved!

To contact the artist Frank Rafter please email: frafter@outlook.ie