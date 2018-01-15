Limerick prop Ben Betts makes Champions Cup debut for Leicester

LIMERICK prop Ben Betts made his Champions Cup debut for Leicester Tigers in their Pool 4 fixtures with Castres Olympique in France on Sunday night.

Twenty one-year-old tighthead prop Betts was introduced as a second half replacement in the Round 5 fixture at the Stade Pierre Fabre. Both sides are in the same pool as Munster.

Ballyhahill man Betts, started his career with Estuary RFC at the age of eight before moving to Young Munster where he spent eight seasons. He was starting tighthead prop for the Ireland U-20s side in their march to the Junior World Championship final in 2016.

He played for Munster at youth, under-19 and under-20 levels and gained two caps for Ireland Under-19s before progressing to the under-20s.

Betts was in the Munster sub-academy in the 2015/2016 season but wasn't offered a place in the academy this season which opened the door for the English giants to table an offer.

Betts made his senior debut for Leicester in their Anglo-Welsh Cup fixture against Northampton Saints at Welford Road 12 months ago.

The West Limerick man continued his rugby development when spending a month with the University of Sydney in May 2017 before returning to Tigers in time for pre-season training.

Betts’ Champions Cup debut for Leicester ended in a defeat against French side Castres Olympique who visit Thomond Park this Sunday for a crucial Round 6 fixture.