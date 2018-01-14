Tommy Barrett confirmed as new Limerick FC boss

LIMERICK FC confirmed local man Tommy Barrett as the club’s new first team manager on Sunday night.

Thirty eight-year-old Barrett replaces Neil McDonald whose shock departure as manager was confirmed 10 days ago.

Barrett is a former Limerick player, having signed for the Blues in 2004/05 season, and due to injury, he retired in 2012 from League of Ireland football.

He also spent time at Shamrock Rovers and Athlone town as a player.

Barrett currently manages the clubs U-19 National league side.

Eric Kinder has overseen First team training for the past week and has been assisted by Joe Gamble.

In a statement, the club thanked both men for their assistance.

New manager Barrett will spend the next few days finalising his backroom team and it is expected later in the week he will be available to meet the press.