Limerick champions Bruff in second attempt to reach Munster junior final

BRUFF’S rescheduled Munster Junior B Hurling semi final is set for Sunday (3.00) in Killeedy GAA grounds in Raheenagh.

The Limerick champions play Cork’s Killavullen attempting to reach the provincial final against Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields who beat Clare’s Tubber in their semi final last Sunday.

The Bruff-Killavullen semi final will be part of a double-header in Killeedy on Sunday – the Leinster Junior B Hurling final is at 1.00 – John Lockes (Kilkenny) v Kilnadeema Leitrim (Galway).

Bruff were also in this competition in 2013 – they lost to Clare’s Tubber in the Munster semi final – 2-16 to 0-10 in a game played in Rathkeale. Bruff had beaten Kerry’s Austin Stacks in the quarter final that season.

On Sunday, Bruff face the Cork champions who will have a former Clare All Ireland SHC winner in their ranks – Barry Murphy.

The Scarriff native finished up with Clare in 2004 – that year he played National Hurling League against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds, where the attendance was 13,600. Murphy was marked by Kilmallock’s Brian Carroll. The former All Ireland U-21 winner later moved to Galway and last year played in this competition – captaining Kinvara to glory in the Leinster Junior B Hurling final against Craanford (Wexford) in Raheenagh.

Bruff are managed by Danny Moloney with Ger Browne, Paddy Mulcahy and trainer Declan Reale and are captained by Paddy O’Leary.