Former Limerick Munster SHC winner transfers to Pat Gilroy's Dublin and Cuala hurlers

FORMER Limerick senior hurler Tom Ryan has transferred to Dublin.

Croke Park confirmed his move from South Liberties on Friday January 5.

The 25 year old has switched to reigning All Ireland club champions Cuala.

Back-to-back Leinster champions Cuala are currently preparing for a February 10 All Ireland club SHC semi final with Galway’s Liam Mellows and while Tom Ryan has trained with Mattie Kenny’s men it is understood that he won’t be part of their plans for the current All Ireland series.

Ryan has already joined up with Pat Gilroy’s Dublin hurlers though – he played for the men in blue during the second half of a challenge game against Tipperary last Saturday in Dr Morris Park in Thurles.

Ryan will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Garryspillane’s Maurice O’Brien, who lined out for Dublin after playing championship with Limerick. O’Brien was an All Ireland U-21 winner in the green and white and played senior championship before moving to Dublin. Under the Anthony Daly managed Dubs, he won a Leinster SHC and a Division One league title.

The new Dublin recruit is the son of Brian Ryan – a Limerick senior coach under Tom Ryan in the late 90s and then a selector during the Justin McCarthy era, Brian Ryan most recently managed Limerick to two Munster MHC titles and led them to the 2014 All Ireland final against Kilkenny.

Last September Brian Ryan junior was a member of the Limerick panel that won the All Ireland U-21 title and has another two seasons eligible for the grade.

Tom Ryan made played seven times for Limerick in championship hurling over three seasons, 2012 to 2014, – winning the 2013 Munster SHC title under John Allen.

His debut came as a sub for Wayne McNamara in 2012 against Tipperary. He progressed to get game time in the 2014 Munster final loss to Cork and the rain-soaked All Ireland semi final loss to Kilkenny in Croke Park.

His only championship start was against Wexford in the 2014 All Ireland All Ireland quarter final but he will always be remembered for his injury time point against Tipperary in Thurles in the semi final of the 2014 Munster SHC to edge Limerick to a 2-18 to 2-16 win

.

Tom Ryan played U-21 hurling in 2013 and 2012 alongside current Limerick senior captain Declan Hannon and other members of John Kiely’s inter-county panel; Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, Dan Morrissey, David Reidy and Alan Dempsey.

While the new recruit to Dublin is part of a very much extended panel under Pat Gilroy, Anthony Cunningham and Mickey Whelan at present, Limerick will play the men from The Capital in round three of the Allianz Hurling League in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday February 17 at 7.00.

Tom Ryan spent much of 2016 in New York and hurled with the Tipperary club. He transferred back to South Liberties in April 2017 but didn’t play Limerick SHC.