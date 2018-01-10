Munster Senior Cup final set for Markets Field

The 2018 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final between Garryowen and UL Bohemian RFC will take place on Friday 19 January, at Markets Field (kick-off 7.30pm).



Garryowen overcame Cork Constitution 23-14 in their semi-final encounter at Dooradoyle, while UL Bohemian secured their place in the final following a 22-8 semi-final win to Bruff.

Garryowen have won the famous cup 38 times, last in 2012, while UL Bohemian RFC last won the competition in 1962, when they were known as Bohemians.