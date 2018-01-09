Six Limerick sides learn details of Munster Schools Cup first round fixtures

THE details of next week’s first round fixtures in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups – featuring six Limerick sides – have been confirmed.

The first round of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup competitions kicks-off with a series of double-headers on Tuesday, January 16, Wednesday, January 17 and Thursday, January 18. The Junior Cup first round ties will kick-off at 1pm, with the Senior Cup games kicking off at 2.30pm).

On Tuesday, St Clement’s College go head-to-head with Crescent College at Dooradoyle in a Limerick derby clash, while on the same day Castletroy College travel to Cork to take on defending Senior Cup champions PBC at Muskerry RFC.

2017 Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup finalists Glenstal Abbey face Rockwell College at Tom Clifford Park while Ardscoil Ris will be on the road to Cork to take on CBC at on Wednesday next, January 17 at Lansdowne.

Renowned Corbally rugby nursery St Munchin’s College are also on the road to Cork, taking on Bandon Grammar in the final first round fixture on Thursday, January 18 at Bandon RFC.

The five winners of the first round ties will advance to the last-eight stage with four of those teams getting a home draw.

One of the five losing teams will be given a bye into the quarter-finals with the other four going into the play-offs to decide the remaining two quarter-finalists – the play-offs will be played on the week beginning January 22.

The Junior Cup quarter-finals will take place between January 29 and Friday, February 2, with the Senior Cup quarter-finals being played the following week. The semi-finals of the Junior Cup will take place on the week beginning February 19 and the Senior Cup begin on the week of February 26.

The final of the Junior Cup take place on the week beginning March 5 with the Senior Cup final on Sunday, March 18.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior & Junior Cup First Round Double-Headers

Tuesday, January 16: St Clement’s College v Crescent College Comprehensive, Dooradoyle (Junior Cup game 1pm, Second Cup tie, 2.30pm

Tuesday, January 16: PBC v Castletroy College, Muskerry RFC, (Junior Cup game 1pm, Second Cup tie, 2.30pm)

Wednesday, January 17: Glenstal Abbey School v Rockwell College, Clifford Park, (Junior Cup game 1pm, Second Cup tie, 2.30pm)

Wednesday, January 17: CBC v Ardscoil Ris, Lansdowne, (Junior Cup game 1pm, Second Cup tie, 2.30pm)

Thursday, January 18: Bandon Grammar School v St Munchin’s College, Bandon RFC (Junior Cup game 1pm, Second Cup tie, 2.30pm)

Ticket Prices:

First round and quarter-finals: €5 Adult, €4 Juvenile (Gate), €3 Juvenile (Schools)

Semi-final: €8 Adult, €5 Juvenile (Gate), €4 (Schools)

Final: €10 Adult, €5 Juvenile (No School Rate)