Limerick duo Ardscoil Ris and Hospital in Harty Cup action

TWO Limerick colleges are in Harty Cup quarter final action this Wednesday afternoon.

Four time champions Ardscoil Ris face Cork opposition, while newcomers Hospital’s John the Baptist face the champions in the January 10 fixtures that have 1.30 starts.

Ardscoil Ris play Cork city’s Gaelcholaiste Mhuire in Charleville, while Hospital face Our Ladys of Templemore in Dundrum.

For Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School it is a first ever spot in the knockout stages of the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship, but for Ardscoil Ris their quarter final pedigree stretches back over 10 years.

Five Limerick secondary schools set out in the championship last October with the remaining duo bidding to reach the Saturday January 27 semi finals.

If Ardscoil Ris advance they will play either St Colmans of Fermoy of CBC of Cork in the semi finals. Hospital would play Thurles CBS or Midleton CBS in the semi final if they dethrone Templemore.

Ardscoil Ris beat Charleville CBS, Midleton CBS and Waterford's De La Salle in their group games.

The city side are managed by teachers Derek Larkin and Liam Cronin with Damien Gillane and Barry Hennessy assisting. They can call upon five Limerick minors that played in the 2017 Munster MHC semi final loss to Clare - Paul O’Brien, Jerome Boylan, David Woulfe, Ronan Connolly and Rory Duff. Also involved will be the Clare centre back and centre forward from that extra time loss - Diarmuid Ryan and Rian Considine. Two weeks ago, Cratloe’s Ryan made his Clare senior hurling debut when starting wing back in their Munster Hurling League win over Kerry.

Ardscoil Ris lost after a replay at the quarter final stage last year to Midleton.

Hospital are managed by teachers; David Balfry, James Devereux, Michael Martin and the south Limerick side will look to Garryspillane’s Roibeard O’Donovan, Dylan O’Shea, Ryan Tobin and Eoin O’Mahony, Bruff’s Kevin Bonar, Brian O’Grady of Kilteely-Dromkeen and Oisin O’Grady of Hospital-Herbertstown.