Billy Holland and Chris Cloete in doubt for Munster's Racing 92 clash

THE Munster squad trained in Limerick today with preparations commencing for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at the U Arena in Paris this Sunday.

Billy Holland and Chris Cloete are continuing to follow return to play protocols after getting knocks against Ulster on New Year’s Day. The duo, who are vital to Munster's chances of securing a highly sought after win in Paris, are now looking like a doubt to play.

Also on the injured, returning to play list are Calvin Nash (hip), Niall Scannell (ribs) and Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) who are all continuing to rehab.

In some good news, Conor Oliver, Chris Farrell and Rhys Marshall suffered no ill effects on their return to action against Connacht on Saturday night while Gerbrandt Grobler will return to full training this week as Dan Goggin and Dave O’Callaghan continue with their rehab work.

There was no further update on another duo "continuing to rehab" as Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) and Jaco Taute (knee) have no set date for return.

The match is live this Sunday at 4.15pm local, 3.15pm Irish time, on Sky Sports.