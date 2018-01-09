Limerick district schoolboy/girl soccer fixtures
Fairview Under 13s, recent winners of the Glantine Rovers tournament in Cork
FIXTURES
Saturday, 13 January
U-10 Red Group
Regional United 1 Corbally United 1; 11.am Dooradoyle
Coonagh United v Aisling Annacotty 2; 11.am Coonagh J. O’Halloran
Limerick FC v Shelbourne 1; 11.am Hogan Park J. Reilly
Aisling Annacotty 1 v Pike Rovers 1; 11.am Newtown Park
U-10 Blue Group
Fairview Rangers v Aisling Annacotty 3; 11.am Fairgreen M. Kirby
Carew Park v Corbally United 2; 11.am Carew Park J. Mulligan
Lisnagry v Regional United 2; 12.30 Scanlon Park K. McCormack
Mungret Regional 1 v Caherdavin Celtic 11.am Mungret A. Walsh
U-10, Green Group
Mungret Regional 2 v Newport Town 2; 12.30 Mungret A. Walsh
Newport Town 1 v Caherconlish 11.am Newport K. McCormack
Janesboro v Pike Rovers 2; 11.am Pearse Stadium L. Hughes
Ballynanty Rovers v Parkville 11.am Shelbourne Park J. Curran
U-10 Brown Group
Shelbourne 2 v Aisling Annacotty 4; 11.am Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan
Moyross United v Star Rovers 11.am Moyross J. Clancy
Geraldines, v Lisnagry 2; 11.am Garryowen T. Joyce
Bridge Celtic v Corbally United 3; 11.am Bridgetown T. Mannion
Regional United 3 v Mungret Regional 3; 12.30 Dooradoyle A. Galvin
U-12 Premier League
Mungret Regional A v Regional United A 2.pm Mungret A. Galvin
Aisling Annacotty B v Limerick 2.pm Newtown Park Mike Monahan
Fairview Rangers A v Newport Town A 12.30 Fairgreen M. Kirby
Aisling Annacotty A v Caherdavin Celtic A 12.30 Newtown Park Mike Monahan
U-12 Division One League
Corbally United A v Bridge Celtic A 11.am Athlunkard R. Broe
Summerville Rovers v Pike Rovers A 11.am Portland Park G. Clancy
Granville Rangers v Shelbourne A 11.am Glenbrook D. Weldrick
U-12 Division Two League
Ballynanty Rovers v Geraldines 12.30 Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan
Parkville v Mungret Regional B 11.am Knockalisheen K. McNamara
Carew Park v Aisling Annacotty C 12.30 Carew Park J. Mulligan
Regional United B v Fairview Rangers B 12.30 Dooradoyle AWP J. Galvin
U-12, Division Three League
Shelbourne B v Pike Rovers B 12.30 Shelbourne Park J. Curran
Caherdavin Celtic B v Aisling Annacotty D 12.30 Greenhills B. Higgins
Bridge Celtic B v Regional United C 12.30 Bridgetown T. Mannion
Hynan Travel, U-14, Premier League
Newport Town A v Caherdavin Celtic 12.30 Newport J. McNamara
Aisling Annacotty A v Fairview Rangers A 2.pm Annacotty AWP F. O’Neill
Corbally United A, v Mungret Regional A 12.30 Athlunkard R. Broe
U-14 Division One League
Janesboro v Regional United B 12.30 Pearse Stadium L. Hughes
Geraldines, v Corbally United B 11.am Rathuard D. Brosnan
Parkville F.C v Aisling Annacotty B 12.30 Knockalisheen K. McNamara
Shelbourne F.C v Regional United C 2.pm Shelbourne Park J. Curran
Carew Park v Newport Town B 2.pm Carew Park J. Mulligan
Summerville Rovers v Fairview Rangers B 12.30 Portland Park G. Clancy
U-16 Premier League
Caherdavin Celtic, v Corbally United A 2.pm Greenhills B. Higgins
Mungret Regional, v Granville Rangers 11.am Castlemungret D. Power
Fairview Rangers A, v Regional United A 2.pm Fairgreen D. Downing
U-16, Division One League
Aisling Annacotty C v Newport Town 2.pm Kilonan M. Cuddihy
Aisling Annacotty B v Geraldines 12.30 Kilonan M. Cuddihy
Ballynanty Rovers v Fairview Rangers B 2.pm Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan
Corbally United B v Regional United B 2.pm Athlunkard R. Broe
Sunday, 14 January, 2018
U-13, SFAI, Subway, Inter League
LDSL, v. Kerry League 11.30 UL (all weather pitch)
U-12, SFAI, Subway, Inter League
LDSL, v. Kerry League 12.45 UL (all weather pitch)
U-12, Inter League Representative game
LDSL, v. Kerry League 2.pm UL (all weather pitch)
LDSL Notes
Please note the four U-10 groups, have been re-graded, please note that your team could have been moved to another group.
Fairview Rangers
Weather: All local fixtures fell foul of the arctic like weather conditions this weekend.
U-13: However, during the Christmas period our under 13 squad took part in the Glantine Rovers tournament, with the hosts, Rockmount of Cork, ourselves and fellow LDSL Mungret making up the teams involved. First up for us were Rockmount, a much stronger physically side than us.
However, our lads put in a sterling performance and came away with a point, with the game ending all square on a 0-0 score line. Our second match saw us beat the hosts 3-0. Callum Murphy scored the opener with a fantastic individual effort, with Rex Nyamakazi adding our second with a clinical finish. Top scorer Matt TePou made all three points safe with our third and final goal. Our final group game saw us entertain Mungret with this one ending all square also, a result that saw both sides qualify for the final. By now the fantastic facilities had taken somewhat of a hammering, with the playing surface cutting up badly, but credit to both sides who still managed to play some fantastic football on the day. A fantastic free kick by Mark Ward was the only goal of the game, seeing us like the trophy to the delight of the management, team and the few hardy supporters who travelled on the day. Our lads made it a clean sweep when the outstanding Jenna Slattery was awarded the man of the match award also. Well done to all involved on bringing the first schoolboy trophy of the year to the Fairgreen.
