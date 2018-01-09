Limerick district schoolboy/girl soccer fixtures

FIXTURES

Saturday, 13 January

U-10 Red Group

Regional United 1 Corbally United 1; 11.am Dooradoyle

Coonagh United v Aisling Annacotty 2; 11.am Coonagh J. O’Halloran

Limerick FC v Shelbourne 1; 11.am Hogan Park J. Reilly

Aisling Annacotty 1 v Pike Rovers 1; 11.am Newtown Park

U-10 Blue Group

Fairview Rangers v Aisling Annacotty 3; 11.am Fairgreen M. Kirby

Carew Park v Corbally United 2; 11.am Carew Park J. Mulligan

Lisnagry v Regional United 2; 12.30 Scanlon Park K. McCormack

Mungret Regional 1 v Caherdavin Celtic 11.am Mungret A. Walsh

U-10, Green Group

Mungret Regional 2 v Newport Town 2; 12.30 Mungret A. Walsh

Newport Town 1 v Caherconlish 11.am Newport K. McCormack

Janesboro v Pike Rovers 2; 11.am Pearse Stadium L. Hughes

Ballynanty Rovers v Parkville 11.am Shelbourne Park J. Curran

U-10 Brown Group

Shelbourne 2 v Aisling Annacotty 4; 11.am Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan

Moyross United v Star Rovers 11.am Moyross J. Clancy

Geraldines, v Lisnagry 2; 11.am Garryowen T. Joyce

Bridge Celtic v Corbally United 3; 11.am Bridgetown T. Mannion

Regional United 3 v Mungret Regional 3; 12.30 Dooradoyle A. Galvin

U-12 Premier League

Mungret Regional A v Regional United A 2.pm Mungret A. Galvin

Aisling Annacotty B v Limerick 2.pm Newtown Park Mike Monahan

Fairview Rangers A v Newport Town A 12.30 Fairgreen M. Kirby

Aisling Annacotty A v Caherdavin Celtic A 12.30 Newtown Park Mike Monahan

U-12 Division One League

Corbally United A v Bridge Celtic A 11.am Athlunkard R. Broe

Summerville Rovers v Pike Rovers A 11.am Portland Park G. Clancy

Granville Rangers v Shelbourne A 11.am Glenbrook D. Weldrick

U-12 Division Two League

Ballynanty Rovers v Geraldines 12.30 Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan

Parkville v Mungret Regional B 11.am Knockalisheen K. McNamara

Carew Park v Aisling Annacotty C 12.30 Carew Park J. Mulligan

Regional United B v Fairview Rangers B 12.30 Dooradoyle AWP J. Galvin

U-12, Division Three League

Shelbourne B v Pike Rovers B 12.30 Shelbourne Park J. Curran

Caherdavin Celtic B v Aisling Annacotty D 12.30 Greenhills B. Higgins

Bridge Celtic B v Regional United C 12.30 Bridgetown T. Mannion

Hynan Travel, U-14, Premier League

Newport Town A v Caherdavin Celtic 12.30 Newport J. McNamara

Aisling Annacotty A v Fairview Rangers A 2.pm Annacotty AWP F. O’Neill

Corbally United A, v Mungret Regional A 12.30 Athlunkard R. Broe

U-14 Division One League

Janesboro v Regional United B 12.30 Pearse Stadium L. Hughes

Geraldines, v Corbally United B 11.am Rathuard D. Brosnan

Parkville F.C v Aisling Annacotty B 12.30 Knockalisheen K. McNamara

Shelbourne F.C v Regional United C 2.pm Shelbourne Park J. Curran

Carew Park v Newport Town B 2.pm Carew Park J. Mulligan

Summerville Rovers v Fairview Rangers B 12.30 Portland Park G. Clancy

U-16 Premier League

Caherdavin Celtic, v Corbally United A 2.pm Greenhills B. Higgins

Mungret Regional, v Granville Rangers 11.am Castlemungret D. Power

Fairview Rangers A, v Regional United A 2.pm Fairgreen D. Downing

U-16, Division One League

Aisling Annacotty C v Newport Town 2.pm Kilonan M. Cuddihy

Aisling Annacotty B v Geraldines 12.30 Kilonan M. Cuddihy

Ballynanty Rovers v Fairview Rangers B 2.pm Shelbourne Park Martin Monaghan

Corbally United B v Regional United B 2.pm Athlunkard R. Broe

Sunday, 14 January, 2018

U-13, SFAI, Subway, Inter League

LDSL, v. Kerry League 11.30 UL (all weather pitch)

U-12, SFAI, Subway, Inter League

LDSL, v. Kerry League 12.45 UL (all weather pitch)

U-12, Inter League Representative game

LDSL, v. Kerry League 2.pm UL (all weather pitch)

LDSL Notes

Please note the four U-10 groups, have been re-graded, please note that your team could have been moved to another group.

Fairview Rangers

Weather: All local fixtures fell foul of the arctic like weather conditions this weekend.

U-13: However, during the Christmas period our under 13 squad took part in the Glantine Rovers tournament, with the hosts, Rockmount of Cork, ourselves and fellow LDSL Mungret making up the teams involved. First up for us were Rockmount, a much stronger physically side than us.

However, our lads put in a sterling performance and came away with a point, with the game ending all square on a 0-0 score line. Our second match saw us beat the hosts 3-0. Callum Murphy scored the opener with a fantastic individual effort, with Rex Nyamakazi adding our second with a clinical finish. Top scorer Matt TePou made all three points safe with our third and final goal. Our final group game saw us entertain Mungret with this one ending all square also, a result that saw both sides qualify for the final. By now the fantastic facilities had taken somewhat of a hammering, with the playing surface cutting up badly, but credit to both sides who still managed to play some fantastic football on the day. A fantastic free kick by Mark Ward was the only goal of the game, seeing us like the trophy to the delight of the management, team and the few hardy supporters who travelled on the day. Our lads made it a clean sweep when the outstanding Jenna Slattery was awarded the man of the match award also. Well done to all involved on bringing the first schoolboy trophy of the year to the Fairgreen.