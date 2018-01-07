Limerick Junior Soccer Fixtures Week ending January 14
Upcoming Limerick Soccer Fixtures
With a blanket calling off of Limerick Junior Soccer this weekend, the second half of the 2017/18 season will begin in earnest this coming weekend. The Limerick District Football League fixtures are below.
Fixtures
Saturday Jan 13th
FAI Junior Cup
Grattan Utd v Coonagh Utd, 2.00,
Munster Youth Cup
St Marys, Cork v Fairview Rgs, 2.00
McGettigans Div 2A
Charleville v Geraldines B, 7.00, M Murphy
Balon Sport Under 17 Div Two
Aisling v Charleville, Astro, 7.00, J Curran
FAI Junior Cup
Pike Rvs v Regional Utd, 2.00, Outside officials,
Munster Youth Cup
Kilfrush v St Brendan's Park, Elton, R Broe, J McNamara, J Curran
Dungarvan v Pike Rvs, time and venue TBC
PJ Matthews Premier League
Janesboro v Carew Park, 11.00, B Higgins, D Broughton, R Peiper, Fairview Rgs v Holycross, 11.00, J Hayes, Aisling v Ballynanty Rvs, Astro, 11.00, R McCann, Nenagh v Charleville, 11.00, K Gorman
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Corbally Utd v Summerville, 11.00, G Clancy, Murroe v Mungret, 11.00, N Casey, Cappamore v Prospect, 11.00, T Duggan, Knockainey v Geraldines, 11.00, J McNamara, Aisling v Castle Rvs, 2.00, Astro, K Gorman, Fairview Rgs v Granville Rgs, 2.00, M Kirby
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
Caherconlish v Caherdavin, 11.00, D Reidy, Shelbourne v Southend, 11.00, S Rooney, Athlunkard Villa v Hill Celtic, 11.00, M Kennedy, St Pats v Kilfrush, 11.00, J Rooney
McGettigans Div 2A
Caledonians v Ballynanty Rvs B, 11.00, Mike Monahan, Hyde Rgs v Nenagh B, 11.00, M Murphy, Moyross v Ballylanders, 2.00, Martin Monahan
McGettigans Div 2B
Mungret Reg v Murroe, 2.00, Castlemungret, D Reidy, Aisling v Kennedy Park, 2.00, Grass Annacotty, S Rooney
STA Furniture Div 3A
Bruff Utd v Abbey Rvs, 11.00, D Downing, Knockainey v Caherdavin B, 2.00, K McCormack, Prospect v Aisling, 2.00, J Mulligan, Janesboro v Herbertstown, 2.00, Mike Monahan, Parkville v Meanus, 2.00, J Clancy
All Tan Sunbed Div 3B
Weston Villa v Shelbourne, 11.00, A Whelan, Cappamore v Hyde Rgs, 2.00, T O'Sullivan, Kilmallock v Wembley Rvs, 2.00, G Collopy, Northside v Castle Utd, 2.00, F O'Neill
Edan Hair Salon Div 4
Kilfrush v Murroe, Hospital, 11.00, PJ Walsh, Aisling E v Athlunkard Villa, Kilonan, 2.00, D Brosnan, Summerville v Coonagh Utd C, 2.00, k McCormack
Ger Ryan Youth Cup
Mungret Reg v Newport, 2.00, Mungret, D Broughton, Knockainey v Charleville, 2.00, M Kennedy, Corbally Utd v Caledonians, 2.00, D Downing, Kilmallock v Regional Utd, 2.00, M Kavanagh, Shelbourne V Aisling, 2.00,. B Higgins
Wednesday Jan 17th
Tuohy Cup
Nenagh v Charleville, 7.00, Jackman Park, J McNamara, R Broe, G Clancy
*Clubs please note that during poor weather home teams should contact the Fixtures Secretary before 10am on Saturday if they feel their pitch is unplayable.
