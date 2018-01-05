Two debuts in Limerick hurling team to play Kerry

THERE are six changes, including two debuts, in the Limerick team for Sunday’s Munster Hurling League tie with Kerry.

The round two game will be the first home game of 2018 for John Kiely’s men. The Gaelic Ground game has a 2.00 start.

Last weekend, Limerick beat Cork and nine of that team remain in situ – including captain Declan Hannon and vice-captain Paul Browne.

Into the team for their first ever Limerick senior hurling appearances are Pallasgreen’s Daragh Fanning at corner back and William O’Meara (Askeaton) at wing back.

In attack Barry Murphy makes his first ever start after the Doon man was introduced as a sub last week against Cork.

Also coming into the team are Tom Condon, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Barry Hennessy – Condon played the second half in the Mallow win over The Rebels.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy; Daragh Fanning, Richie English, Tom Condon; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, William O’Meara; Paul Browne, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave; Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Nash, Cian Lynch; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Murphy. Subs: Nickie Quaid, Seamus Hickey, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Paddy O’Loughlin, Gearoid Hegarty, David Reidy, Oisin O’Reilly, Lorcan Lyons, Mike Mackey. Barry O’Connell.

KERRY: Stephen Murphy; Dougie Fitzell, Bryan Murphy, Sean Weir; Brendan O’Leary, Darren Dineen, Niall O’Mahony; Dathi Griffin, Daniel Collins; Brandon Barrett, Shane Nolan, Shane Conway; Padraig Boyle, Colm Harty, Jordan Conway. Subs: Martin Stackpoole, Jason Diggins, John Buckley, Philp Lucid, Jack Goulding, Daniel O’Carroll, Jason Wallace, Evan Murphy, James O’Connor, Adam O’Sullivan, Paudie Quill.