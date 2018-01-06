Who is going to be Limerick FC's next manager? - Andrew Cunneen takes a look

LIMERICK FC parted company with former boss Neil McDonald on Thursday, but potential candidates have already directly and indirectly expressed their interests for the managerial position.

Steve Lomas, Lee Clark, Stephen Henderson, Paul Doolin, Kevin Nugent and Daniel Webb make up a very early list of possibilities to take over the vacancy at the Markets Field.

Prior to Neil McDonald’s appointment in May 2017, both Lomas and Nugent applied for the job.

Former Manchester City and West Ham midfielder Lomas originally scheduled an interview the Blues back in April, but had to skip it for personal reasons. He hasn’t been in management since departing Millwall nearly five years ago.

Nugent, who was all set to be named as Limerick boss before the club were directed towards fifty-two-year-old McDonald, is back in the fray as he failed to land a job since.

Stephen Henderson is currently in charge of Cobh Ramblers, but as they continuously overachieve on shoestring budgets, the lure of Limerick becomes greater.

As the Blues will operate off a reduced budget and look to be raiding Cork talent regardless, Henderson could be seen as the ideal successor.

Ramblers are unlikely to want to lose Henderson, but thanks to a fee gained from McDonald’s departure to Lincolnshire, Limerick could offer compensation.

Paul Doolin is seeking work after stepping down as boss of Ireland’s U19s in 2016, but he’s unlikely to be able to commit to the job on a full-time basis. The Dublin native’s last stint in the League of Ireland came as Cork City boss almost a decade ago.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark expressed an interest in joining Limerick last year, but the Blues were unable to offer Bury enough compensation for the move to go ahead.

The former England underage international was sacked by Bury in November – the club, sitting bottom of League One – felt they had no choice but to relieve him of his duties, so he is now available once more. They’re yet to improve on that placing.

Daniel Webb (34) has spent his entire coaching career at Leyton Orient. Working his way through the underage setups, Webb eventually became First Team Coach before taking over as manager. He lost nine of his twelve games in charge and returned to a role as a youth team coach.

Limerick are also close to completing the signing for Connor Ellis from Cork City. The young striker impressed at U19 level for City, before taking the step up to senior football in his stride – featuring on a number of occasions last season, as City won the double.

That deal is expected to be completed in the coming days, as compensation is being worked out between the clubs. Interim boss Eric Kinder returned to the UK, but will be back on Sunday to take first team training sessions next week.