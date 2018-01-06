Weekend Desmond League Fixtures
Upcoming Weekend Fixtures
FIXTURES
Saturday 6th January
Youths Division 1
Broadford Utd V AK Utd 230 (P. O’Donnell)
Newcastle West Town FC V GB Rovers 230 (NCW AFC Grounds) (E. Barrett)
Askeaton AFC V Abbeyfeale Utd 230 (P. King)
Youths Division 2
Ballingarry AFC V Pallaskenry AFC 230 (P. O’Connor)
Shountrade AFC V Granagh Utd 230 (P. Manning)
Sunday 7th January
Premier Division
Broadford Utd V Granagh Utd 1130 (J. Roche)
Carrig Celtic V Rathkeale AFC 1130 (P. O’Brien)
Glin Rovers V Ballingarry AFC 1130 (P. Manning)
Shannonside FC V Abbeyfeale Utd in Borrigone 1130 (E. Noonan)
Division 1
Abbeyfeale Utd B V Glantine 230 (P. King)
Feenagh V Ballysteen AFC 1130 (P. O’Donnell)
Newcastle West AFC V Kildimo Utd 1130 (P. O’Connor)
Killeaney V AK Utd 2pm (P. Manning)
Division 2
Newcastle West Rovers B V Knockaderry AFC 230 (J. Roche) in Woodfield
Askeaton AFC V Pallaskenry AFC 2pm (L. O’Connor)
Ferry Rangers V Rathkeale B 230pm (P. O’Brien)
Shountrade AFC V St. Itas 1130 (E. Barrett)
Bally Rovers V Glin Rovers B 230 (P. O’Donnell)
Division 3
Ballingarry B V Broadford Utd B 230 (JP Murphy)
Carrig Celtic B V Athea Utd B 230 (T. Fitzmaurice)
Glantine B V Creeves Celtic 1130 (S. Hartnett)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on