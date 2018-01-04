Christmas races prepare Limerick athletes for 2018 season

There was a great turnout of 100 athletes for the country Club New Year’s Day 5 Mile run. In the men’s race first home was Colm Turner of Limerick AC in a brilliant time of 27:35, second was Sage Pearse-Higgins in 27:53, third was Paul Fitzgerald in 28:02 and fourth was Dermot Kearns in 28:15. Sean Quirke representing Bilboa AC was 5th in 28:47. The Women’s race was won by Shóna Ni Fhloinn of Dooneen AC in a PB of 32:12, next home was Hilka Kontro of limerick AC in 33:09 and 3rd was Aisling Ahern of An Brù in 35:41. Yvonne Deegan of Country club AC was fourth in 36:10 and Sarah Waters of Country Club AC was fifth in a time of 36:37

MOREABBEY MILERS AC 1 MILE DASH

87 Participants took part in this event held in Galbally Co. Limerick on 30th December. it was won by Niall Shanahan of An Bru in a great time of 4 minutes 19 seconds. Second was Bjorn Downes of host club Moreabbey Milers in 4:37 and third was Colm Turner of Limerick AC in 4:38. Kevin O’Grady of Dooneen was fourth in 4:43 and the first Junior Male. Gary Egan of An Bru was fifth in 4:45 and Dooneen AC’s Shane O’Sullivan was 8th in 4:55. Niall Harris also of Dooneen came 15th in 5:55. Donie Dwane of Kilmallock was 36th in a time of 5:54 and Niall Bennis of Limerick Country Club was 39th in a time of 6:15. Carol Finn of Leevale and formerly UL was the first woman in a time of 5:18 Hikka Kontro of Limerick AC was the second in 5:21, Dympna Ryan of Dundrum was third in 5:23. Leah Quane of Moreabbey Milers was the first Junior Female in 6:05.

SHANDRUM AC 5K 30th

The Shandrum 5K took place in Newtown Shandrum on Saturday 30th December. Limerick was well represented by several athletes. PJ Carey of Kilmallock was second in a time of 17:58 while Niall Bennis, running his third race of the day was 16th in a time of 20:46. Aisling Ahern of An Bru was the 7th placed Woman in a good time of 21:41. Mary Folan of West Limerick was the 16th woman in Cyril Power of An Bru also ran well.

LIMERICK COUNTY 10K CHAMPIONSHIPS -Team Results

The Women’s Team Event was won by a Country Club side represented by Yvonne Deegan(5th), Sarah Waters (7th), Sharon Goldsmith (11th) and Fiona Hartigan(16th). The Mens Title was taken by Limerick Ac represented by Martin Doody (2nd) Mark Guerin (3rd), Paul Fitzgerald (4th) and Tom Shanahan(9th). The Women’s Individual winner was Shona Ni Fhloinn in a time of 40:51 in a tightly contested event. The Men’s Individual winner was An Bru’s Thomas Shanahan in a superb time of 32:00.

PARK RUN

The first Finisher in the UL Parkrun was Sean Fox of Donmore Harriers in a time of 18:43. Second was Ross O’Donovan of An Bru in 19:19. The third Male and fourth overall was Will Greensmith of Sportsworld. The first Female and third overall was Susan Murnane of Limerick AC in a time of 19:34. The second woman was Shona Keane in a time of 19:55. Third was Dooneen’s Shona Ni Fhloinn in 20:15. In Newcastlewest . Kieran O’Donovan ran reached the Milestone of 50 Parkruns. Elinor McNamara of CDF Runners was the first Female Finisher in a time of 23:27. Niall Bennis of Limerick Country Club was the first Male in 22:14. There was many PBs in both events.

On New Year’s Day a total number of 66 participants took part in the additional UL Parkrun. Mark Whelan was the male to finish in time of 19:20, Kevin Broughton of Bilboa was second in 19:57, Daniel Keogh visiting of Rathfarnham was third in 20:33. Katarzyna Bobka of Bilboa was the first female finisher in a time of 23:16, closely followed by Karen Raine of Dooneen in 23:17 and Jean Costello was third in 24:03. It was the 100th Parkrun held at UL, thanks go to the Organisers and Volunteers for this welcome addition to the Limerick Running Calendar.

Other Notable Achievements

Nicholas Moloney of An Bru won the St Stephens Day Croom GAA Club 5K Fun Run in a good time of 18:34

Declan Guina of West Limerick was 8th in Farranfore 5K on the St.Stephens Day in a good time of 17:11.

FIT4LIFE AND SENIOR TRAINING

A new Fit4Life, Couch to 5K was announced by The Country Club AC. It commences on Tuesday 9th January at 7pm from O’Callaghan’s Strand. West Limerick continue with their Fit4Life sessions every Tuesday at 7pm, meeting at the Community Centre in Newcastlewest. This is open to beginners and new members are welcome. Dooneen also hold a Fit4Life/meet and train session every Friday night at Mungret GAA Club.

Dooneen Senior Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm at UL. Sprint Training takes place at 10am Sunday also at UL. West Limerick Senior Training is from 7pm to 8pm in the Demense at the Newcastlewest GAA All Weather Pitch. An Bru train on Monday’s at 7pm meeting at Bruff GAA Club, on Thursday they meet at 7pm at Kirby O’Sullivan Park and Saturday at 9am also at Bruff GAA. Kilmallock AC meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm at the side carpark of the church and at 10am Sundays outside Deerbert House Hotel

Running Fixtures

The Munster Junior, U23, Senior and Masters Indoor Championships take place on the 6th,7th and 14th January in the Nenagh Indoor Arena. Milford Hospice announced that their 10K road race on the 28th January will take place at the earlier time of 11am this year. The West Limerick hosted Adare 10K takes places on the 25th February at 1pm.The Castleconnell 5k/10K will be held on Sunday 11th March. Entries are also now open for the Dooneen AC hosted Michal Reymer 4 Race Series 2018, which commences Friday April 6th

