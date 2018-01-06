Limerick junior hurling champions Bruff back in Munster semi final

BRUFF return to Munster Junior B hurling action this Sunday.

The Limerick JBHC winners play Cork’s Killavullen in the provincial semi final in the Killeedy GAA club run competition.

The clash of the Limerick and Cork champions has a 3.00 start in Raheenagh in a semi final double-header that has Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields playing Clare’s Tubber at 1.00.

It’s a return to this competition for Bruff.

Back in February 2013 they lost to Clare’s Tubber in the Munster semi final – 2-16 to 0-10 in a game played in Rathkeale.

Bruff had beaten Kerry’s Austin Stacks in the quarter final that season.

Back in 2012, Bruff beat Mungret in the Limerick JBHC final.

Last November, they repeated that final victory over Mungret – albeit after a replay.

Bruff are managed by Danny Moloney with Ger Browne, Paddy Mulcahy and trainer Declan Reale.

Captained by Paddy O’Leary, the team will have the experienced John Anthony Moran in goals. Moran and centre back Mike Weekes remain from the ‘12 title win.

Others key to the men from the banks of the Morning Star river are Niall Brosnan, Tony Burke and former Limerick footballer John Cooke.

The Munster JBHC continues to an All Ireland series – Doon in 2015, remain the only Limerick outright winners.

Meanwhile, Knockaderry GAA have confirmed the fixture details for the Munster Junior B Football Competition.

Ballybrown qualified for the final with an extra time semi final victory over Argideen Rangers of Cork in early December.

The provincial final is set for Sunday February 4 in Knockaderry.

Ballybrown await the second semi final between Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary) and Cromane (Kerry) on January 21.