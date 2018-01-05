Limerick duo in Harty Cup quarter finals

IT’S Harty Cup quarter final time for two Limerick colleges next Wednesday.

For Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School it is a first ever spot in the knockout stages of the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship, but for Ardscoil Ris their quarter final pedigree stretches back over 10 years.

Five Limerick secondary schools set out in the championship last October with the remaining duo bidding to reach the Saturday January 27 semi finals.

Hospital play champions Our Ladys of Templemore, while Ardscoil Ris play Cork city’s Gaelcholaiste Mhuire – both games on Wednesday January 10 at 1.30.

The 2017/18 Harty Cup consisted of 16 teams with four groups of four with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter finals after three group games.

Fresh from winning the All Ireland Senior B title last year, JTBCS Hospital beat Kilmallock’s Colaiste Mhuire and Waterford’s Blackwater of Lismore but lost to St Colmans College Fermoy.

Hospital are managed by teachers; David Balfry, James Devereux, Michael Martin and the south Limerick side will look to Garryspillane’s Roibeard O’Donovan, Dylan O’Shea, Ryan Tobin and Eoin O’Mahony, Bruff’s Kevin Bonar, Brian O’Grady of Kilteely-Dromkeen and Oisin O’Grady of Hospital-Herbertstown.

Four time winners Ardscoil Ris beat Charleville CBS, Midleton CBS and Waterford's De La Salle in their group games.

The city side are managed by teachers Derek Larkin and Liam Cronin with Damien Gillane and Barry Hennessy assisting. They can call upon five Limerick minors that played in the 2017 Munster MHC semi final loss to Clare - Paul O’Brien, Jerome Boylan, David Woulfe, Ronan Connolly and Rory Duff. Also involved will be the Clare centre back and centre forward from that extra time loss - Diarmuid Ryan and Rian Considine.

Just last Saturday, Cratloe’s Ryan made his Clare senior hurling debut when starting wing back in their Munster Hurling League win over Kerry.

Ardscoil Ris lost out after a replay at the quarter final stage this time last year to Midleton.

Ardscoil Ris and Hospital’s John the Baptist can only meet in the Harty final.

If Ardscoil Ris advance they will play either St Colmans of Fermoy of CBC of Cork in the semi finals. Hospital would play Thurles CBS or Midleton CBS in the semi final if they dethrone Templemore.

The semi finals are scheduled for January 27 with the final set for February 17.

ARDSCOIL RIS PANEL: Liam Barry, Jerome Boylan, James Daly, Mark Daly, Keith Dempsey, Padraig Heaney, Seán Long, Emmet McEvoy (all Na Piarsaigh); Sean Begley, Conor Bourke, Jathan McMahon, Aidan Moriarty, Cillian O’Brien (all Clonlara); Ronan Connolly, Sean Connolly, Michael Keane, John MacSweeney (all Adare); Colin Coughlan, Barry O’Connor, Conor O’Neill, Cillian O’Reilly (all Ballybrown); Rian Considine, Seán Gallagher, Evan Keogh, Diarmuid Ryan (all Cratloe); Rory Duff, Chams Jagana, Paul O’Brien (all Mungret St Pauls); Josh Considine, Jason Gillane, Joachim McGrath (all Patrickswell); Joe Collins, Shane Fox (both Parteen); Mark Gaule, Fionn Mac Giolla Cearra (both Sixmilebridge); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora); David Woulfe (Kilmallock).

JTBCS HOSPITAL PANEL: Bryan Heavey, Cian McCarthy, Dylan O’Shea, Mark Quinlan, Peter Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony, Michael O’Dwyer, Ryan Tobin, Darragh Keogh, Roibeard O’Donovan, Danny Cunningham, Fionn Flanagan, Peter O’Dwyer (all Garryspillane); Jake Carroll, Nicholas Tierney, Sean Erasmus, Paraic Wixted, Eamon Balfry, Jack Enright, Daniel Murnane, Sean Whelan, Jake Kennedy (all Caherline); Alan Buckley, Gerard Dunworth, Gavin Lonergan, Dean Burke, William Carroll, Patrick Reale, Patrick Lloyd (all Knockainey); Brian O’Grady, Jack Hayes, Jack Franklin, Craig Hannon, Sean McCarthy, Daniel Gleeson, Tyrique McNamara (all Kilteely-Dromkeen); Sean Reeves–Wasik, Kevin Bonar, Bradley McNamara, Brian Dooley, Mark Hanly, Adam O’Dwyer (all Bruff); Aidan O’Heney, Paul O’Heney, Conor Phillips, Darragh McAuley, Conor Burke, Dean Heffernan (all Emly-Treacys); Killian O’Shea, Oisín O’Grady, Killian Real, Adrian Davern, Cormac Hanly (all Hospital-Herbertstown); Aidan McNamara, Kyran O’Donnell, Shane Bradshaw, Alan Hanley, John O’Donnell (all Pallasgreen); Micheal Martin, Ryan Hickey, Patrick Byrne, Niall Mitchell (all Ballybricken-Bohermore), Rory Hannan (Kilpeacon), Peter O’Regan (Murroe-Boher), Adam Treacy (Staker Wallace), James Cummins (Galbally).