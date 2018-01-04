Winners revealed in 2017 Limerick GOBA awards

THE Limerick & Clare Greyhound Owners & Breeders Association awards are on this Saturday.

The January 6 race programme will consist of 12, all sponsored, finals over a broad cross section of grades over various distances from 350-yards sprints to 750-yards long distance. Each winner will be presented with Galway Crystal and a walking out jacket.

The GOBA winners are:

Dog of Year

This award goes to Gulleen Billy – owned and trained by Tim Gilbourne of Kilmeedy. From 18 starts in 2017, Gulleen Billy won seven, was second on six occasions and third three times.

Bitch of Year

Very Jolly wins this award for Mary O’Rourke of Kildimo. Very Jolly raced 22 times in Limerick in 2017 winning eight times – including the final race of the year last Friday. Very Jolly was second once and third on seven occasions.

Most Race Winners

The 2017 owner with the most race wins is young Cormac Davern from Holycross, Bruff, who had 27 winners. Cormac also had 23 seconds and 19 third place finishes.

Public Trainer

The public trainer of the year title goes to Graham Holland of Riverside Kennels in Golden, Co. Tipperary. Holland recorded 27 winners, on top of 28 second place finishes and a further 19 finished third.

Private Trainer

Stephen Murray from Kilmurray, Kilkishen, Co. Clare is the winner of this award. Greyhounds trained by Murray won 35 races. He also had 32 second place finishes and had dogs finish third on 23 occasions.

Meanwhile, there was one night of racing in Limerick over Christmas.

The Friday December 29 card opened with a novice 525. Success went to A Boy The Kid for the Seubles and Mushes syndicate in a time of 29.93. A length back in second place was Abbey Rangers for trainer Jerry Griffin and Mike Corry.

Next up was a sprint S9/S10. The winning time for the 350 was 19.54 with victory going to Gerard Ryan with White Hole. The winner was two lengths clear of Garryowen Batman for Paul O’Brien.

The Grump Boys syndicate won an A9 525 with Grumpy Grace. In 29.97 the Brian Nolan trained winner was all of 10 lengths clear on the line. Second was Kilmallock’s John O’Brien with Brickfield Pearl.

Croom's Michael Carmody had Honeypound Zue as an A8 525 winner. The winning margin was two lengths in a time of 29.51. Beaten into second place was Bruree’s David Carroll with Tyrap Cruise.

Carroll did get a winner in a sprint, later in the card. The S6 350 was won by Tyrap Cayman in 19.21. Second, three and a half lengths back, was Astro Annie for Damien Pepper.

Another local success was Brendan and Sean Quigley with Woodfield Vans. The sprint was won in 19.55 and by two and a half lengths. Second was Mary Lynch with Bright Evan.

Rathkeale’s Joe Williams won with Kyletaun Hawk in an A6 525. In 29.64 the winner had five lengths to spare on the line. Back in second was Beaming Control for Pauline Ryan.

Pat and Mary Conway won an A5 525 with Angelisa in 29.12. Four and a half lengths back in second was Ballygibbon Jet for John O’Meara.

An A4 525 was won in 29.36 by Lilys Law for John O’Sullivan. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Patrick Neville with Alex Flash.

The final race of 2017 was an A2 550 and success went to Kildimo’s Mary O’Rourke with Very Jolly. The one length victory was earned with a time of 30.18. Second was Noel Nash and Gerry McManus with Off The Bus.