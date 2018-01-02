Munster's Sam Arnold to learn disciplinary fate on Wednesday

A Pro 14 rugby disciplinary panel will meet in Neath, Wales, on Wednesday, January 3 to consider the red-card decision against Sammy Arnold of Munster Rugby for his tackle on Christian Lealiifano of Ulster on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 58th minute of the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 fixture at Kingspan Stadium when referee Sean Gallagher deemed the player to have committed an act of foul play against a the Ulster fly half.

According to the citing report, "The referee showed the player a red card under Law 10.4 (e) – Dangerous Tackling. A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously"

The player will face a Disciplinary Panel via video conference, the Panel will comprise of Roger Morris (Chair), Nigel Williams and Owain Rhys James (all Wales).

With Munster set to play Connacht this weekend and Racing 92 on January 12, a potential suspension for Sam Arnold could not have come at a worst time for the men in red, seeing as Arnold is the only cover for both 12 and 13 such is the injury list in the province.

With Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell both battling back from injury, Munster coach Johann van Graan will be hoping for some good news from Wales tomorrow afternoon.