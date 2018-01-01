Munster Rugby results round up

A round up of the domestic rugby games played in Munster over the last seven days.

Senior Friendly: Cork Constitution 26, UCC 5;

Junior Friendly: Skibbereen , Bantry Bay ; Thomond 3, Richmond 5;

North Munster Under 18 Play offs: Nenagh Ormond 30, Young Munster 19;

North Munster Under 16 Play Off: Ennis 41, Young Munster ;

Munster Club U18 Friendlies: Tralee 25, Muskerry 27; Cobh Pirates 0, Cork Constitution 25;

Munster Club U16 Friendlies: Sundays Well 7, Midleton 28; Old Christians 26, Ballincollig 21; Youghal 19, Cobh Pirates 19;

Schools U19/Senior Friendlies: Crescent College Comprehensive 21, St Marys College 17; Castletroy College 21, Ard Scoil Ris 12;

Schools U16/Junior Friendlies: Presentation Brothers Cork 8, Bandon Grammar School 14; Presentation Brothers Cork 31, St Michaels College 15; Presentation Brothers Cork 19, Cork Constitution 22;