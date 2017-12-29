Bumper attendances at Limerick Christmas Racing festival

UP to 34,000 racegoers have packed the enclosures at Limerick Racecourse over the first three days of the Christmas racing festival.

Some 8,972 patrons passed through the turnstiles at Greenmount Park on Thursday, December 28, the third day of the four-day Festival.

The figure is a slight increase on the 2016 attendance figure of 8,939.

13,808 attended the Festival at Limerick Racecourse on St Stephen’s Day, traditionally the biggest day of fixture.

The attendance figure on December 27 reached 11,054.

Overall, the Festival, which boasts more than €470,000 in prize money, has attracted 33,834 racegoers through the turnstiles over the opening three days.

Betting turnover at Limerick Racecourse on December 28 reached more than €360,000 through a combination of on-course bookmakers and the Tote.

Tote turnover came to €255,439, while the figure for the on course bookies was €105,289.

It’s a fitting finale to the festival where @LimerickRaces is transformed into a children’s paradise and ensures a real family affair is in store with a whole host of FREE children’s entertainment on offer. Don't miss a fantastic family day out! Book Now: https://t.co/yRL5aguqUg pic.twitter.com/hsJvzmShA1 — Horse Racing Ireland (@GoRacing) December 28, 2017

The four-day festival at Limerick Racecourse Christmas Festival concludes this Friday, December 29 with the opening race due off at 12.30pm.

The big race of the day is the Guinness Grade 2 Novice Hurdle worth €44,500. This is also family day with a host of childrens entertainment, including face painting and party games.