Munster name development side for clash with Irish 20s

The Munster Development side has been named for tomorrow’s friendly against an Ireland U20s XV at Thomond Park this Friday, December 29 at 1pm.

Head Coach Peter Malone has named a very youthful side with Garryowen centre Dave McCarthy captaining the team.

Five Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players will be involved as Liam Coombes (Garryowen) and Jack Power (Clontarf) start on the wings, Joey Conway (UL Bohs) starts at loosehead prop, John Foley (Shannon) at no.8, with Rob O’Donovan (UCC) among the replacements.

Young Munster’s Conor Hayes starts at full-back with Kieran Dunne of Shannon and McCarthy forming the centre pairing.

Dolphin scrum-half Colin Sisk and UCC out-half Peter Sylvester make up the half-back pairing.

Conway in joined in the front row by UCC’s Tadhg McCarthy and Bryan O’Connor with Shannon man Ronan Coffey and Garryowen lock Mikey Wilson in the second row.

Sean Duffy of Cork Constitution and Garryowen’s Jack Daly join Foley in the back row.

Dave McCarthy, Coffey and O’Connor all featured for the Ireland U20s last week as they suffered a narrow defeat to a Leinster Development team.

Entry is free to this game.

Munster: Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Jack Power (Clontarf/Academy), Kieran Dunne (Shannon), Dave McCarthy (Garryowen) (C), Liam Coombes (Garryowen/Academy); Peter Sylvester (UCC), Colin Sisk (Dolphin); Joey Conway (UL Bohs/Academy), Tadhg McCarthy (UCC), Bryan O’Connor (UCC); Ronan Coffey (Shannon), Mikey Wilson (Garryowen); Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Jack Daly (Garryowen), John Foley (Shannon/Academy).

Replacements: John Hodnett (UCC), Josh Wycherley (Cistercian College Roscrea), Pat Casey (Cork Constitution), Rob O’Donovan (UCC/Academy), Denis Broderick (Midleton RFC), Charlie Carmody (Shannon), John Poland (UCC), Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey), Evan O’Gorman (Young Munster).

Munster Development XV v Ireland U20 XV, Friday 29th December 2017, Thomond Park, 1pm.