Green light for Limerick Christmas racing as attendances reach 25,000

THE third day of the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival – Thursday, December 28 – goes ahead as scheduled after the track at Greenmount Park passed a precautionary early morning inspection.

The precautionary inspection was called as a result of the forecast of overnight frost. However, the track passed the inspection clearing the way for today’s attractive seven-race card to go ahead.

The first race on the card for the Sunway Holiday Festive Most Stylish Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse is due off at 12.35pm.

Attendances at the Festival have reached 25,000 over the first two days of the National Hunt racing spectacle.

Some 11,054 racegoers passed through the turnstiles on Wednesday, December 27, following the St Stephen’s Day attendance figure of 13,808.

Overall, attendances for 2017 at the Patrickswell venue over the Festive period have been slightly up on the 2016 figures.

Betting turnover for December 27 reached €272,000 through a combination of on-course bookmakers and the Tote.

The feature race on the Thursday, December 28 card at Limerick Racecourse is the Irish Independent Grade 3 Hurdle worth €34,000.

December 28 is also the Sunway Holidays Festive Most Stylish Day which will see a holiday for two up for grabs for the winner.

Join @LimerickRaces for a day of glamour, fashion & style at their Sunway Holiday Festive Most Stylish Ladies Day, the ultimate ladies day out! Fantastic first prize of a holiday for two people to The Algarve for the lucky winner. Book your tickets now: https://t.co/yRL5aguqUg pic.twitter.com/aBSHZm4Vdp December 27, 2017

The last race on day three goes to post at 3.55pm.

General Admission to Limerick Racecourse is priced at €15 on today, December 28 and again tomorrow, December 29. Concessions for €10 available on December 28 and 29.

Further details from www.limerickraces.ie or by calling 061-320000 or email info@limerickraces.ie

Racing will go ahead today as scheduled. Ground remains heavy. Forecast rain this evening into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tbFWUVwSkp — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) December 28, 2017

