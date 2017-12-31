Local athletes honoured at Munster awards as dates released for new season

The Munster Star Awards were announced, and a number of Limerick Athletes were recipients. In the Indoor & Track and Field section Sophie Meredith of St Marys AC was recognised for a year in which she became National Long Jump, High Jump and Munster Shot Champion. In the same section Tessy Lawal of Dooneen AC was recognised for his performances at Limerick, Munster and National Level. A winner of both the Limerick 100 and 200 Metres titles in the Limerick, he was also Munster Bronze Medallist and finished 4th in the 100 Metres National Final. In the Juvenile Cross Country section Sarah Hosey of Dooneen received an award in recognition of her Silver Medal at Munster as well as a strong performance at National Level. She was also a Limerick County champion.

An Achievement Award went to members of the Irish Women’s 400 Metres relay team who were Bronze Medallists at the European Youth Olympics. This included Niamh Foley of St Marys AC. Also recognised were members of the Irish Women’s 4 x 100 Metres relay team who finished in 6th place at the Lausanne Diamond League. Also, the Irish U20 Women’s 4 x 100 Metres Relay Team which finished 4th at the European Under 20 Championships. Both teams set new national records and both featured Emeralds Ciara Neville who was a deserving recipient after a superb year.

County 10k (picture above)

The Limerick County 10K Championships took place on December 26 from Caherdavin Community Centre. Clubs from throughout the County and a few from beyond were represented. The first male was Niall Shanahan of An Bru in a time of 32:00. Second was Martin Doody of Limerick AC in 34:42 and team mate Mark Guerin was third in 35:01. Martin Doody was also the first male in the O40 category. Shona Ni Fhloinn of Dooneen won the women’s race in a time of 40 minutes 51 seconds. Pamela Skaufel of Houston Harriers was second in 40:51 and the first O40 woman. Aibhe Driscoll Collins was third in 43:14.

PARK RUN

Mike Carmody was first finisher of the UL Limerick Parkrun, in a great time of 16:17 and in the process set a new course record. Second was Kevin O’Grady and Shane O’ Sullivan was third. Shona Ni Fhloinn was the first female in 20:21, Helen Traill was second and Eimear Toomey was third. In Newcastlewest Simon Stokes was the first Male and Mary Healy was the first Female. Turn outs were large in both venues. There was an additional Christmas Day Run at UL where 90 participants braved very wet conditions. Mark Whelan was the first male finisher in 18:56, Will Greensmith was second and Paul Dillion was third. Aoife Burke was the first female finisher in 20:14. Eimear Toomey was second and Catherine Barry third. Niall Bennis of the Country Club AC also completed his landmark 50th Parkrun.

FIT4LIFE AND SENIOR TRAINING

A new Fit4Life, Couch to 5K was announced by The Country Club AC. It commences on Tuesday January 9 at 7pm from O’Callaghan’s Strand. West Limerick continue with their Fit4Life sessions every Tuesday at 7pm, meeting at the Community Centre in Newcastlewest. This is open to beginners and new members are welcome. Dooneen also hold a Fit4Life/meet and train session every Friday night at Mungret GAA Club. It will resume after the Christmas break on Friday 5th January at 6.15pm.

New Year’s Day sees the Country Club 5 mile take place at 2pm from The Country Club. There will also be an extra Parkrun at the University of Limerick on the same day. Milford Hospice announced that their 10K road race on January 28 will take place at the earlier time of 11am this year. The West Limerick hosted Adare 10K takes places on February 25 at 1pm. The Castleconnell 5k/10K will be held on Sunday March 11. Entries are also now open for the Michael Reymer 4 Race Series 2018,