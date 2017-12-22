Date and kick-off time for Munster Senior Cup final confirmed

THE all-Limerick Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup final between Garryowen and UL-Bohemian has been confirmed for Friday, January 12 at Thomond Park, 7.30pm.

Garryowen overcame six-in-a-row chasing Cork Constitution 23-14 in their semi-final encounter at Dooradoyle on Saturday last.

Garryowen have won the Munster Senior Cup 38 times – with the Light Blues last final success coming in 2012

UL Bohemian secured their place in the final following a 22-8 semi-final win to Bruff.

UL Bohemian last reached the decider in 2013 when suffering a heart-breaking one-point defeat to Cork Constitution at the Mardyke. The Red, Red Robins have not won the trophy since 1962.

UL-Bohs have four Munster Senior Cup titles to their credit.