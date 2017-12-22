Adare and Newcastle West U-21s in Limerick SFC final repeat

A repeat of the Limerick SFC final closes out the 2017 club calendar this Friday (7.30) when Adare and Newcaste West meet in the county U-21 Premier Football Championship Final.

Rathkeale’s Mick Neville Park hosts the decider just 48-hours ahead of Christmas Eve.

Newcastle West are the 2016 champions – Adare the 2015 champions.

Just like their historic county senior champions, this Adare U-21 side is managed by Harry Gleeson. He had Joe Redington, Dave Lavin, Pat O’Connor and Fionnan Kelliher as selectors.

A remarkable seven of their Limerick SFC county final day team are eligible – David and Mark Connolly, Hugh Bourke, Eoghan Costello, Eoin Ryan, Paul Maher and Oran Collins.

Supplementing the senior starters are the likes of Mikey Mackey, David O’Mahony and Shane O’Connor.

Reigning U-21 champions Newcastle West are managed by Jonathon Carey with selectors; James Hennessy, Michael Dowling and Michael Quilligan.

Sean Murphy is the only starter from the senior county final they will be in the Newcastle West U-21 team. But there are plenty others with senior club experience like AJ O’Connor, Sean Ivess, Diarmuid Kelly, Shane Stack and Steven Brosnan.

These sides met in the group stages when an early Darragh Quilligan penalty helped Newcastle West to a 1-7 to 0-9 win.

Adare have played six games to reach this final, while Newcastle West played four.

Adare beat Fr Caseys in the quarter final and Rathkeale in last weekend’s semi final. Newcastle West advanced directly to the semi finals, where they beat Monaleen last Saturday.

Last year Newcastle West beat Adare by four points in the semi final on the way to their title, while two years ago Adare beat Newcastle West by seven points on their way to this title.

Three years ago at minor level, Newcastle West were beaten in the semi final of the Premier Championship, while Adare won the A title.