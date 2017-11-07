Garryowen FC 'coming home' for Markets Field Limerick Charity Cup final

RUGBY makes a welcome return to Markets Field when Garryowen FC play Nenagh Ormond in the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Final on Friday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

The match will have a few ‘Firsts’ attaching to it. Garryowen FC, from their foundation until their relocation to Dooradoyle in the late 1950s, had long connections to the Markets Field ground.

It is the ‘Light Blues’ first return to the venue and Nenagh Ormond, who have had a great season to date, make their first appearance in a Sporting Limerick Charity Cup final this year.

Welcoming the event, North Munster Rugby Chairman, Ger Malone said that it was ‘timely and fitting’ that the game would return to a ‘venue so steeped in Munster Rugby history.’

LEDP (Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership), the Markets Field stadium owners, see the event as being a further step in the recognition of the venue as a multi-sport facility for the people of Limerick. Sporting Limerick are also proud to be associated with this initiative.

A bumper crowd is expected for this historic night which will benefit local charities, including St. Vincents, Lisnagry, Parkinson's Association, Redemptorist Fathers Christmas Poor Campaign, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Milford Hospice.

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Final: Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm, Markets Field