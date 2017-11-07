Limerick's Joy Neville to make history in Challenge Cup

Limerick's Joy Neville will make history next month by becoming the first woman to referee a European professional club fixture when she takes charge of the Challenge Cup, Round 4 match between Bordeaux-Bègles and Enisei-STM.

The former Ireland international, who won 70 caps for her country including a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013, will enter the record books when she referees the Pool 1 game at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Friday, 15 December.

Neville's is one of 40 referee appointments for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup announced on Tuesday, 7 November by a selection committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR's Head of Match Officials.

In other refereeing news, Jerome Garces will take charge of the Thomond Park clash between Munster and Leicester on Saturday, December 9 (7.45pm) while Mathieu Raynal will be the man in the middle for the return fixture at Welford Road on Sunday, December 17 (5.30pm).