BREAKING: Limerick FC make first signing ahead of new season

Cian Coleman became the first addition of the off-season for Limerick FC, as he signed a deal with the club this evening.

The 20-year-old box-to-box midfielder is yet another polished product of the Cork City underage setup, much like Chiedozie Ogbene.

Coleman was a part of the highly-lauded City U-19 team between 2013 and 2016, while being handed his first senior appearance for City in August of 2015. He made a couple of cameos for John Caulfield’s men in 2016, before opting to move to St. Colman’s Park for more first-team experience.

A key figure in Stephen Henderson's First Division runners-up in 2017, Limerick boss Neil McDonald spotted Coleman in the Blues’ 3-0 win in the FAI Cup First Round back in August.

The youngster is no stranger to the Markets Field, having beaten Tommy Barrett’s U19s in the National League final back in December, 2015.

Coleman joins Chiedozie Ogbene, Brendan Clarke, Freddy Hall, Tony Whitehead, Barry Cotter, Killian Brouder, William Fitzgerald and Henry Cameron in the Shannonsiders’ squad for 2018.

The club are expected to announce more signings in the coming weeks.