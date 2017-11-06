Ballynanty's Jason Hughes wins monthly award
Jason Hughes in action for Ballynanty Rovers
Ballynanty Rovers dynamic midfielder, Jason Hughes, has been selected as Balon Sports Player of the month for October.
Jason has been having his best season for the Blues and played a huge part in his side's four games in October in which they won three and drew one.
Jason's highlight was a Tuohy Cup win over Premier League champions Janesboro, a game in which Hughes was immense until a knock curtailed his dominance slightly.
A player that leads by example is a worthy and popular winner.
In other news, the draw for the open cup last eight has taken place. See full draw below.
Open Cup Quarter Final Draw
Aisling D or Herbertstown v
Knockainey or Coonagh B
Summerville Rvs C or Weston Villa v
Janesboro or Hyde Rgs or Shelbourne
Cappamore or Caherdavin v Meanus
or Northside
Mungret Reg V Wembley Rvs
