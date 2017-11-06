New Munster coach Johann van Graan arrives November 20

NEW Munster head coach Johann van Graan will link up with the province on the week commencing November 20.

Springbok assistant coach van Graan will be released from his duties with the national side on completion of the Test games against Ireland and France on November 11 and 18 respectively.

Van Graan’s arrival coincides with Munster’s return to Guinness PRO14 action with the squad preparing to take on Zebre in Round 9 on Sunday, November 26.

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus took charge of the province for the last time in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 thumping of the Dragons at Musgrave Park.

Erasmus and defence coach Jacques Nienaber are taking up positions with the South African Rugby Union.

Johann van Graan has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Munster.

Van Graan joins from his role as South Africa forwards coach, where he played a key role in developing the forwards and attack for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

In 2009 and 2010 he secured Super Rugby honours with the Bulls, as forwards and attack coach.