Limerick GAA launch new APP

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new APP.

The Limerick GAA APP has been designed and powered by Appiercom giving all its users up to the minute information on all that is happening in Limerick GAA, including fixtures and results, photos and videos, Club Limerick events and the option to play the Club Limerick draw online.

"We are delighted to be working with Limerick GAA and we look forward to partnering together into the future. This new app acts as a hub bringing together all the elements of Limerick GAA's communication with their supporters,” said Declan Hayes, Founder & CEO of Appiercom.

Kirby Group are the official sponsor of the new APP.

“Kirby are delighted to continue our association with Limerick GAA and to support the launch of its new app. We hope our sponsorship of the app will assist Limerick GAA supporters near and far to keep up to date with club and county news,” said Derry McMahon Group Finance Director.