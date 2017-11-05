Limerick's Joy Neville asked "Do I call you sir or ref?" during Welsh Principality tie

Pontypridd's 45-12 victory over Ebbw Vale last weekend saw a moment of rugby history as Joy Neville became the first woman to referee a Principality Premiership game.

Following the game, Wales Online asked her, what did the players call her? Neville said: "Mam, sir, miss.. They say sir and apologise immediately... I say, call me sir, mam, whatever, once it's not offensive".

Neville, who has recently been appointed as a full time rugby referee, took to social media to thank both clubs for a great game.

The former Ireland international's performance came in for some glowing praise from long standing Pontypridd fans in attendance.