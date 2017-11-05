Limerick's Joy Neville asked "Do I call you sir or ref?" during Welsh Principality tie
Limerick's Joy Neville who refereed a Welsh Principality tie at the weekend
Pontypridd's 45-12 victory over Ebbw Vale last weekend saw a moment of rugby history as Joy Neville became the first woman to referee a Principality Premiership game.
Following the game, Wales Online asked her, what did the players call her? Neville said: "Mam, sir, miss.. They say sir and apologise immediately... I say, call me sir, mam, whatever, once it's not offensive".
Neville, who has recently been appointed as a full time rugby referee, took to social media to thank both clubs for a great game.
Cheers for that. Pleasure reffing @PontypriddRFC @evrfc. #WelshPrem https://t.co/tksOo2zDrz— Joy Neville (@JoyNevilleRef) November 4, 2017
The former Ireland international's performance came in for some glowing praise from long standing Pontypridd fans in attendance.
As a long standing (on the terrace) supporter, that was arguably one of the best refereeing performances I've witnessed at Sardis Road.— Sel Roberts (@Pontyprop) November 4, 2017
First Woman referee to take charge of @PrincipalityPRM Game - Well done @JoyNevilleRef #IRFU @PontypriddRFC 45 - 12 @evrfc @WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/JWoXtvwxLh— Mike Jones (@welshrugbyimage) November 4, 2017
