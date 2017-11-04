WATCH: Local favourite Clonbrien Hero wins Limerick's prestigious Leger title

THE Murphy family from Athlacca kept local punters happy this Saturday evening with victory in Limerick’s most prestigious greyhound classic.

The all-conquering Clonbrien Hero led from start to finish to win the 2017 Kerry Agribusiness Irish St Leger title in some style.

Owned by Kay Murphy and trained by Graham Holland in his Riverside Kennels in Golden, Co Tipperary.

Clonbrien Hero went off the 5/2 joint favourite with his kennel companion Sonic.

The Limerick runner led from the start and in 29.60 won by three lengths in the 550 Classic, which has been running since 1944 in Limerick.

This was the 16th running of the event with Kerry Agribusiness as title sponsor. The event carries a total prize fund of over €60,000.

€25,000 was for first place and Clonbrien Hero adds the Limerick Leger title to the Cork’s Laurels title and Clonmel’s Produce Stakes title.