WATCH: Resurgent Shannon bag five tries to cement top spot in Ulster Bank League 1B

HIGH-FLYING Shannon RFC are now seven points clear at the top of Division 1B of the Ulster Bank League after scoring a resounding 33-14 win in their top-of-the-table clash with Banbridge on Thomond Park’s back pitch on Saturday.

Free-scoring Shannon have now won each of their six opening fixtures in the All-Ireland League this season.

The Parish side has averaged just over 30 points per fixture through the opening third of the season.

Winger Nathan Randles struck for their bonus point try 14 minutes into the second half to put the game beyond the Ulster visitors.

Afterwards Shannon RFC head coach Tom Hayes said: “In some ways maybe the final scoreline flattered us, but in other ways it didn’t.

“Banbridge came at us and we were clinging on for dear life a few times, but then at this high standard of the game that happnes, it is never always comfortable.

“We did better turning our opportunities into scores.”