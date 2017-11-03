Magnificent seven for Munster Rugby as they slay the Dragons at Musgrave Park

MUNSTER rugby racked up seven tries in their 49-6 win over the Dragons this evening in Musgrave Park. Man of the match JJ Hanrahan converted all seven tries in a performance which will have Joe Schmidt thinking about the Kerry native as the international season gets under way.

Munster went in at the break with a 14-3 lead thanks to two well taken tries by Rory Scannell (20) and Simon Zebo (29). JJ Hanrahan converted both from the touchline, rounding off a superb first half display from the former Rockwell star.

Scannells try was set up by the out half who made a line break in midfield before off loading to the ever impressive Scannell who wrestled his way into the corner.

When Angus O'Brien replied with a penalty for the Dragons after 24 minutes, the Welsh side looked as if they had gotten back into the game. However, just five minutes later, local hero Simon Zebo dotted down for his side's second try of the night, thanks once more to a brilliant pass by Hanrahan to debutant Chris Cloete who put the departing full back away.

The second half was when Munster really made their dominance tell. Even though O'Brien scored another penalty for the Dragons to make it 14-6, the result was never in doubt.

The side, missing all of their International contingent, made it 19-6 after Jack O'Donoghue crossed in the corner following an excellent break by Robin Copeland. When the convert was kicked, Munster lead 21-6

Sweetnam was next to cross the line following a lob pass from JJ Hanrahan, putting the tie beyond doubt. When Sam Arnold crossed for the first of his two tries, the Munster crowd were looking at how many tries their side could score before time ran out, such was their dominance.

Kevin O'Byrne, on for Rhys Marshall, fell over the line for Munster's sixth try in the 69th minute, before Arnold was on hand to delivered the seventh and final try of the evening for Munster.

Next up for Munster is an away tie with Zebre on November 26, where new Head Coach Johann van Graan is expected to be in charge.

Scorers: Munster: JJ Hanrahan 7 conversions, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Jack O'Donoghue, Darren Sweetnam, Kevin O'Byrne and Sam Arnold (2) tries.

Scorers: Dragons: Angus O'Brien 2 pens.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Mark Flanagan, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Sam Arnold.



DRAGONS: 15 Will Talbot-Davies, 14 Ashton Hewitt, 13 Adam Warren, 12 Jack Dixon, 11 Jared Rosser, 10 Angus O'Brien, 9 Charlie Davies; 1 Thomas Davies, 2 Gerard Ellis, 3 Lloyd Fairbrother, 4 Joe Davies, 5 Rynard Landman, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 James Benjamin, 8 James Sheekey. Replacements; Liam Belcher, Luke Garrett, Brok Harris, Scott Andrews, Ben Roach, Sarel Pretorius, Arwel Robson, Pat Howard.