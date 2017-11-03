Shannon's Greg O'Shea named in Ireland 7s squad for USA

SHANNON’S Greg O’Shea has been included in the Ireland Men’s 7s squad which is competing in this weekend's Silicon Valley 7s tournament in San Jose, California.

Twenty two-year-old Greg O’Shea, who has been a member of the Munster Academy, impressed for the Ireland 7s teams in a number of international events in recent seasons.

The Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive has played his club rugby with Shannon from under-age level.

Flying winger O’Shea has also represented Munster and Ireland at U-18 and U-20 level as well senior level for Munster.

A talented athlete, O’Shea also competed in athletics at international level competing for Ireland in the European Youth Olympics in the 100m.

The Ireland 7s team also competed at the Elche 7s in Spain last weekend, finishing in second place behind Wales.

O’Shea is one of six players added to complete in the 12-man squad in the USA this weekend. The other five players added are Will Connors, Billy Dardis, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen and Tim Schmidt.

The Silicon Valley 7s will feature a number of sides that compete on the World Series, with Ireland's Pool A opponents Canada, England and Samoa all core teams.

The tournament takes place on this Saturday and Sunday at the Avaya Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 18,000 and is the home of Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes.

IRELAND Men’s 7s Squad, Silicon Valley 7s, San Jose, USA

Will Connors – UCD RFC/Leinster; Jordan Conroy – Buccaneers RFC/Connacht; Shane Daly – Cork Constitution FC/Munster; Billy Dardis – UCD RFC; Ian Fitzpatrick – Lansdowne FC/Leinster; Terry Kennedy – St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster; Harry McNulty – UCD RFC; Bryan Mollen – Dublin University FC; John O'Donnell – Lansdowne FC; Greg O'Shea – Shannon RFC; Mark Roche – Blackrock College RFC; Tim Schmidt – Terenure College RFC.

Ireland Men's 7s – Silicon Valley 7s Fixtures – Pool A

Saturday, November 4

Samoa v Ireland – 12:06pm (local time), 7:06pm (Irish time)

Canada v Ireland – 3:44pm (local time), 10:44pm (Irish time)

England v Ireland – 6:54pm (local time), 1:54am Sun (Irish time)

Sunday, November 5

Play-offs