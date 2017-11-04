Limerick Clubs face another key day in the Ulster Bank League

THE key fixtures in the Ulster Bank League continue to come thick and fast with Limerick sides looking to better an excellent haul of six victories from last weekend.

In Division 1A, third-placed Garryowen travel to high flyers Lansdowne, seventh-placed Young Munster host eighth-placed St Mary’s College at Tom Clifford Park.

Gearoid Prendergast’s Munsters’ side will go into the Round 6 fixture boosted by their excellent away victory over Cork Constitution at Temple Hill last weekend.

Shane Airey was Young Munster's hero as his last-gasp penalty secured a prized 20-19 away win over defending champions Con.

Munsters’ had the likes of Fineen Wycherley and Robin Copeland available for selection last weekend. However, with several of Munster’s Irish internationals preparing for Saturday week’s autumn international with South Africa in the Aviva Stadium, the Greenfields side may have to plan without the duo this weekend.

Munsters’ have won two of their five AIL fixtures to date this season and the Clifford Park outfit will be anxious to record another victory this weekend ahead of their big Limerick derby top flight fixture with Garryowen on Friday week.

Saturday’s visitors to Greenfields, St Mary’s, sit in eighth place in the table, two points beneath Munsters.

In Division 1B, leaders Shannon host second-placed Banbridge in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

Tom Hayes’ Shannon side made it five wins from five with a hard fought derby victory over UL-Bohemian on Friday night.

The Parish side currently enjoy a two-point lead over Banbridge, who have won four of their opening five league fixtures this term.

Shannon have been in excellent points scoring form, average 30 points per game to date. Equally impressive is Shannon’s defensive record as the AIL’s most successful club has conceded fewer points than any other side in 1B, an average of just 11 per fixture.

Also in 1B, eighth-placed UL-Bohemian will be chasing just their second win of the campaign, when travelling to Anglesea Road to take on Eddie O’Sullivan’s Old Belvedere side.

Munster Senior Cup semi-finalists UL-Bohs, with one win from five, sit just three points above the drop zone. Belvo’s only defeat so far came against Shannon in Limerick.

Meanwhile, Old Crescent sit proudly on top of Division 2B, ahead of their top-of-the-table home fixture with Skerries.

2B pacesetters Crescent have won each of their five opening fixtures , while second-placed Skerries are four from five.

Crescent have been racking up the points this season, averaging 35 points per game.

The Rosbrien side thumped City of Derry 54-21 on Saturday.

In Division 2C, third-placed Thomond host fourth-placed Malahide at Liam Fitzgerald Park, while second-placed Bruff are on the road to Bangor.

Thomond beat Midleton, while Bruff edged Seapoint last weekend.