Southern rivals Croom and Galtee Gaels collide again in Limerick JAFC final

CROOM and Galtee Gaels have pretty much dominated the south junior football championship for the last number of years and now one is about to make the step back up to the intermediate ranks.

This Sunday they play in the Limerick JAFC final in Bruff in a high noon decider.

Croom are back down in the JAFC for the last four years, Galtee Gaels are seven years outside the Limerick IFC.

On Sunday (12noon) the sides meet for the third time this season but now ultimate honours are on offer in Bruff – the Limerick JAFC title, promotion to the IFC ranks and a place in the Munster club championship.

Galtee Gaels have won both previous championship meetings in 2017 – that included the South title, which was their third of recent times.

Indeed the Anglesboro-Kilbehenny club have reached the knockout stages of the Limerick junior football championship in all bar one year out of the last seven years – Sunday will be the first time back in this final since the 2015 loss to Cappagh.

Galtee Gaels are managed by John McGrath with selectors; Thomas Noonan, Conor Moriarty, Mike Jones, Patrick Cleary and Sinead Maguire.

Captained by Mike Jones, the men in maroon and white will look to Tommy and Robert Childs, Maurice O’Sullivan, Sean and Padraig McGrath. Gallahue’s Padraig and Eoin will be hoping to go one better than last weekend when they were part of the defeated Glenroe side in the Limerick IHC final against Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Croom are bidding to win the Limerick JAFC for the first time since they beat St Senans to win the 1999 title. Stephen Lucey and Mark O’Riordan remain their guiding lights 18 years later.

Since their intermediate relegation four years ago they have won two South titles and lost two county semi finals.

Back in 2010 these junior finalists met in the intermediate championship and Croom were winners.

Since both returned to the junior grade they have met on six occasions with two draws and one each win ahead of this season when the men from John O'Mahony Park in Kilbehenny won both encounters.

Sunday’s new Limerick champion will be in Munster club JAFC semi final action on November 18/19 when they travel to play to play Naomh Eoin or Dromid Pearses.

Prediction: Galtee Gaels