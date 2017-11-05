St Senans return to Munster action after finally lifting Limerick title

ST Senans are back in the Munster club IFC this Sunday after 14 years.

The Foynes-Shanagolden outfit are Toomevara bound for a Munster club IFC quarter final tie with Tipperary’s Kiladangan - throw-in at 2.00.

St Senans are bidding to reach a home semi final against Clare champions Kilmihil on November 12.

Back in 2003, St Senans were beaten in the inaugural provincial intermediate final by Cork’s Illen Rovers after they were extra time semi-final winners over John Mitchells of Kilmacthomas (Waterford).

Conor Mullane, Anthony Russell, Darren Kavanagh, Ger Hanlon, Andy Lane and Maurice Fitzgerald will supply the experience for the St Senans side that is managed by Damien Fitzgibbon and coached by Shane Kelly, who this time two years ago was a substitute for his native Newcastle West against Clonmel in the Munster club SFC.

Aside from that experience, St Senans have a team that could prosper after finally ending their stay in the Limerick IFC with last month’s final win over Galbally. That was after two final defeats in the previous three years.

Captained by Ian Ryan, others key to the St Senans quarter final quest will be James Bridgeman, Seamus McSweeney, James Naughton and Richard Hayes.

Sunday is a game that St Senans can target to win. They have carried much pressure since they were relegated from the senior ranks in 2012 after their nine year stay in the top flight. With that pressure now lifted, the estuary club can make inroads in the Munster championship.

They played and won seven games to lift the county title. They scored 15-86 and conceded 9-54 in that run to promotion and championship silverware.

2017 has also seen St Senans win the West IFC and just fall short of winning Division Two of the County Football League with their only defeat to champions Ballysteen in the first game in March.

On Sunday, they face another club in blue and gold.

On Sunday (2.00) St Senans face a Kiladangan side better known for their hurling exploits. They were shock winners over Clonmel Og in the Tipperary final with key players in Willie Connors, Joe Gallagher and David Sweeney, who this week was called into the 2018 Tipperary senior hurling panel.

Limerick have never won the Munster club IFC title – along with St Senans (2003), there have been two other finalists; Pallasgreen (2005) and Adare last year. Then again in 14 years; Kerry champions have won 10 titles and Cork four.

Prediction: St Senans