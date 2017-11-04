St Patricks' hectic schedule extends from Limerick to Munster championship

THE St Patricks hurlers return to the Munster club championship again this Sunday when they play Waterford’s Ardmore.

Just like last year St Patricks play in the Munster club JAHC. Sunday’s quarter final tie takes place in the Gaelic Grounds at 12noon – curtain-raiser to the Na Piarsaigh v Blackrock Munster club SHC game at 2.00.

The second replay of the Limerick junior hurling final between St Patricks and Kilmallock won’t take place until November 11/12 but St Patricks progress to the Munster championship as Kilmallock are ineligible as a second-string outfit.

This Sunday’s game in the Munster championship will be their fifth game in six weeks – beating Staker Wallace and Feenagh-Kilmeedy and then drawing twice with Kilmallock. Prior to these games they won seven games to be crowned Limerick City JAHC winners.

All in all, Sunday will be their 12th competitive championship game since the end of June.

The Rhebogue side also played in the Munster championship last year – they lost the Limerick final to another second-string Na Piarsaigh.

This time last year a depleted St Patricks lost to Cork’s Mayfield, 4-32 to 2-2 but they were missing eight key players due to stag party abroad.

On Sunday, The Saints face a Waterford side that were relegated from the intermediate ranks last year and bounced straight back with a junior championship win last month.

Ardmore have former inter-county brothers Seamus and Declan Prendergast in their line-up at full back and full forward along with current Waterford panelist Seamus Keating, at centre back

Like St Patricks, many in the Ardmore hurling side play club senior football and they played Waterford SFC this Tuesday night – losing to Ballinacourty.

St Patricks are coached by former Ballybrown hurler Joe Roche, and managed by Ian Blake.

Captained by Brendan Mullins, who will be joined by brothers Jason and Patrick, the Limerick city side will have inter-county man Gearoid Hegarty at centre back.

Phelan’s Mark, Gearoid and Niall, Wayne Cronin and Kevin Maher are other key players.

Scorer in chief is the teenage Calvin Moran, who will never forget his Munster club championship debut.

A Limerick minor football this season, Moran scored 0-12 (9frees) out of 0-18 last weekend in the Limerick JAHC final replay against Kilmallock.

St Patricks are bidding to reach a semi final away to Clare champions Bodyke – scheduled for the weekend of November 11/12.

Prediction: Ardmore