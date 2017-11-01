Limerick Junior Soccer Cup and League Previews

Janesboro will attempt to reach their first final of the season on Sunday when they take on Killarney Athletic in the semi final of the Munster Champions Cup in Killarney.

The Kerry side have only played two League games to date and have drawn both.

They beat Cork side Doolans Cow to reach the last four of the Champions Cup but were knocked out of the FAI Junior Cup by Castleisland.

Janesboro showed there are no ill effects from their first defeat of the season (to Balla in the Tuohy Cup) by scoring 10 goals in their two subsequent games.

On Sunday they hammered Kilmallock 6-1 with Shane Clarke scoring four. In that type of form it's hard to see anyone stopping them.

There are two games in the Munster Junior Cup when Cappamore will provide a stern test for Premier boys Holycross. In the other game Corbally Utd get their chance to pit their wits against a Premier side when Fairview Rgs arrive.

In the PJ Matthews Premier League Pike Rvs host second placed Regional Utd.

Pike, on a high following their win over Crew Park in the FAI Junior Cup last Sunday, know they cannot afford to drop any further ground on Janesboro as they attempt to reel them in.

Regional Utd are unbeaten after ten League games but three draws sees them trail the leaders by four points. Likewise they need more three pointers to close that gap.

Following their exit from the FAI Carew Park will turn their attention to the League race and on Sunday they welcome an out of sorts Nenagh XI.

In the remaining Premier game Moyross will be hoping to get something from their game with Kilmallock that would allow them climb out of the bottom two.

The big game in Galtee Fuels Div 1A is the clash of leaders Prospect and third placed Geraldines in Cals Park. Summerville are sitting menacingly just below the promotion spots with games in hand. On Sunday they face a tough test at home to Murroe (as they learned in last week's O'Halloran Cup game when Murroe ran out 3-0 winners).

In Galtee Fuels Div 1B the Southill derby between Southend and Hill Celtic is usually an exciting prospect and Sunday should be the same. Athlunkard Villa will leapfrog Shelbourne into second place if they beat Kilfrush.

Geraldines B will be hoping to maintain their lead in McGettigans Div 2A when they host Corbally. Should they stumble Ballylanders will be hoping to take full points from Balla B to take advantage.

It's tight at the top in McGettigans Div 2B with Star Rvs just ahead of Newport and Kennedy Park.

Holycross welcome the League leaders on Sunday while Athlunkard Villa host Newport.

Kennedy Park travel to Summerville Rvs.

Limerick hopefuls in the FAI Youth Cup continue their quest on Sunday afternoon with four games down for decision.

Caledonians welcome Fairview Rgs to Rathuard while Pike host Mungret Reg in the tie of the round. Knockainey are at home to Newport while Kilfrush and Kilmallock make up the list.

Aisling host Shelbourne on Saturday evening. In the FAI Under 17 Cup there is one game with Nenagh taking on Lisnagry.

Tonight (Wednesday) in Jackman Park at 7pm Fairview Rgs take on Moyross in the Premier League's Jack Tuohy Cup. The reward is a semi final berth against the winners of Nenagh and Charleville.

Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald will see this competition as a great chance of bringing silverware back to the Fairgreen this season.

With nothing to lose Moyross can give it a go and on their day are capable of upsetting the odds but Fairview's progression to date suggests they should prevail.