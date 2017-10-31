Limerick inter-county GAA fixtures confirmed for 2018

THE GAA have confirmed the Master Fixture list for 2018 with details for nine games for the Limerick hurlers and eight for the county footballers.

It’s a new-look hurling calendar next season with the Munster SHC round on a group basis.

The league season begins on the last weekend of January with both Limerick sides playing Laois - the footballers in Portlaoise on Saturday and the hurlers in Limerick on the Sunday.

There is no league double-header in 2018 but there are four weekends where both inter-county teams will be in action.

Facing into an eighth successive season in the second tier, the Limerick hurlers have just two homes games – against Laois and Dublin.

The final round of action, Sunday March 4, will see Limerick travel to Pearse Stadium to play All Ireland champions Galway – potentially a promotion decider.

The Limerick footballers have seven group games – just three at home.

In the Munster SFC it’s Limerick v Clare for a fourth successive season and this quarter final game is a Saturday fixture in the Gaelic Grounds.

In the new-look Munster hurling championship, Limerick have home games against Tipperary and Waterford but travel to Cork and Ennis.

The Cork game will be a Saturday fixture in Paric Ui Chaoimh.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Sunday January 28

Limerick v Laois in the Gaelic Grounds at 2.00

Sunday February 4

Offaly v Limerick in Tullamore at 2.00

Saturday February 17

Limerick v Dublin in the Gaelic Grounds at 7.00

Sunday February 25

Antrim v Limerick in Cushendall at 2.00

Sunday March 4

Galway v Limerick in Salthill at 2.30

MUNSTER SHC

Sunday May 20

Limerick v Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds

Saturday June 2

Cork v Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Sunday June 10

Limerick v Waterford in Gaelic Grounds

Sunday June 17

Clare v Limerick in Ennis

Sunday July 1

Munster Hurling Final at 2.00

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Saturday January 27

Laois v Limerick in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 7.00

Sunday February 4

Limerick v Carlow in Newcastle West at 2.00

Sunday February 11

Limerick v London in Ruislip at 1.00

Sunday February 25

Leitrim v Limerick in Carrick-on-Shannon at 2.00

Sunday March 4

Limerick v Waterford in Newcastle West at 2.00

Sunday March 18

Wicklow v Limerick in Aughrim at 2.00

Sunday March 25

Limerick v Antrim in the Gaelic Grounds at 1.00

MUNSTER SFC

Saturday May 19

Limerick v Clare in the Gaelic Grounds

Saturday June 2

Limerick or Clare v Kerry

Saturday June 23

Munster Football Final at 7pm