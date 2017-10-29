Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh toppled by Clanmaurice in Munster camogie final

LIMERICK champions Na Piarsaigh were powerless to stop Kerry’s Clanmaurice winning another Munster Junior club camogie championship this Sunday afternoon.

It finished Clanmaurice 2-11 Na Piarsaigh 1-4 in the provincial final in Mungret.

The game was level at half time and Na Piarsaigh edged clear at the start of the second half but then Clanmaurice showed all their class and experience to lift the title.

Na Piarsaigh had a dream start when Jackie Maguire had a goal in the fifth minute after Aoife Wilson and Patrice Diggin had exchanged frees.

The Kerry side had the game level by the 12th minute, 1-1 to 0-4 but back came the Caherdavin side again with scores from Sinead Madden and Sinead McNamara (free) for a two point lead just after the mid-point of the half.

Over 45-minutes of play remained and the Limerick intermediate champions were to score just once more – Clanmaurice hit 2-7 in this period.

At half time it was 1-3 to 0-6 with Na Piarsaigh thankful to Laura O’Neill for a superb point blank save in the final minutes from Ann Marie Leen.

At the other end, a long delivery from Tara Hurley almost crept into the net but the sides remaining dead-locked at the break.

Just two minutes into the second half Na Piarsaigh were ahead after a Wilson free but that was as good as it got.

Clanmaurice then took over, albeit kick-started by a fortuitous goal from a Patrice Diggin free in the seventh minute of the half.

With 10-minutes to go the Kerry side were 1-8 to 1-4 ahead.

Na Piarsaigh were pressing for a score when Clanmaurice hit on the counter attack and Jackie Horgan’s 50th minute goal all but sealed the title win.

SCORERS: Na Piarsaigh: Jackie Maguire 1-0, Aoife Wilson 0-2 (2frees), Sinead Madden and Sinead McNamara (free) 0-1 each. Clanmaurice: Jackie Horgan 1-4, Patrick Diggin 1-2 (1-1frees), Laura Collins and Ann Marie Leen 0-2 each, Aoife Behan 0-1.

NA PIARSAIGH: Laura O’Neill; Rosin McNamara, Claire Casey, Rachel Considine; Aideen McNamara, Sinead McNamara, Jane Wilson; Sinead Madden, Aoife Wilson; Eve Meaney, Tara Hurley, Aoife Henn; Ciara Hogan, Niamh Tuite, Jackie Maguire. Subs: Fiona Shannon for Jackie Maguire (41mins), Sarah Connors for Ciara Hogan (54mins).

CLANMAURICE: Alanna Maunsell; Treise Moran, Niamh Lee, Michelle Costello; Elain Ryall, Sara Murphy, Orla Young; Patric Diggin, Edel Slattery; Aoife Behan, Laura Collins, Sadbhe Horgan; Jessice Fitzell, Jackie Horgan, Ann Marie Leen. Subs: Olivia Dineen for Edel Slattery (33mins), Aine O’Connor for Sadbhe Horgan (54mins), Julianna O’Keeffe for Aoife Behan (58mins), Andrea Hanley for Jackie Horgan (61mins), Orlaith Casey for Ann Marie Leen (61mins).

REFEREE: Michael O’Kelly (Cork).