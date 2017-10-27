Limerick FC lose out to Shamrock Rovers in final game of season

Limerick FC secured a seventh-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division despite a final day 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Neil McDonald made five changes from his side’s 2-2 draw with Galway United last week. The Blues boss opted to give both youth and second-stringers a chance in Tallaght.

In place of Brendan Clarke, Shane Tracy, Lee-J Lynch, Rodrigo Tosi and Stephen Kenny came Freddy Hall, Alan Murphy, Shane Duggan, Henry Cameron and Peter Berki.

In what was a game that meant little to either side, it came as no surprise that the opening half was a dour affair.

Limerick had the better of the openings in the first half, despite being slightly inferior in the possession stakes.

Henry Cameron was handed a couple of half chances after positive build-up in midfield, but his rustiness came back to bite him.

Despite their strong showing in the first half, it took only eight minutes for them to capitulate.

Shane Duggan hauled down Dean Carpenter at the far post following a Shamrock Rovers corner kick. The Blues captain argued with referee McLoughlin over the award, but he could have little complaint.

Hall dived the right way, but couldn’t repeat last week’s heroics – as the ball flew past his outstretched hands.

Six minutes later, Hall made a howler. Ronan Finn carried the ball down the inside right channel before unleashing a tame shot at the Bermuda international’s near post. Somehow, the ball found the net.

Ten minutes from time, Limerick pulled one back. Substitute Colm Walsh-O’Loghlen capitalised on a Rovers error to notch his first senior goal, following William Fitzgerald’s cross.

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Simon Madden, Sam Bone, Dean Carpenter, Luke Byrne; Dave McAllister (James Doona, 66), Ronan Finn; Cameron King (Ryan Connolly, 59), Aaron Bolger, Brandon Miele; Sean Boyd (Dean Dillon, 74).

Limerick FC: Freddy Hall (Tommy Holland, 80); Dean Clarke, Tony Whitehead, Dave O’Connor, Alan Murphy; William Fitzgerald, Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan, Chiedozie Ogbene; Henry Cameron (Karl O’ Sullivan, 61); Peter Berki (Colm Walsh-O’Loghlen, 72).

Referee: John McLoughlin.