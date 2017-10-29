Limerick camogie champions bid for Munster title

NA Piarsaigh play in the Munster camogie intermediate championship final this Sunday at 2.00.

The provincial decider against Kerry’s Clanmaurice takes place in Mungret GAA grounds.

A month after their Limerick championship success, the camogie stars of the Caherdavin club are chasing more honours.

They beat Crecora to lift the county title.

Then followed up with a Munster semi final win over Clare champions Eire Og of Ennis.

Kerry’s Clanmaurice, who have competed in different Limerick run competitions in recent seasons, beat Murroe-Boher in the 2014 Munster junior club final.

Managed by Dave O'Neill and coached by John Hogan Na Piarsaigh move up to the six strong group in the county senior championship for 2018. They will replace the relegated Ballyagran and join Granagh-Ballingarry, Killeedy, Ahane, Newcastle West and Cappamore in the senior grade.

But the city side seek more silverware before turning attentions to 2018.

Captained by Claire Casey, Na Piarsaigh will look to Laura O’Neill, Sinead McNamara and Aoife and Jane Wilson.

Elsewhere on Sunday (1.00), Limerick senior champions Granagh-Ballingarry play Tipperary’s Burgess Duharra in the provincial senior semi final in Ballingarry at 1.00. Last year the Tipperary side won this tie.