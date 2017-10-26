Limerick has a new professional boxer

LIMERICK boxer Graham McCormack O’Shea has confirmed he has turned professional.

The former Corpus Christi amateur joins Andy Lee in the pro ranks and follows in the footsteps of previous Limerick boxers in the paid ranks like Willie Casey and Jamie Power.

The Raheen light middleweight has joined up with Boxing Ireland Promotions and will be trained by Eddie Hyland and Tommy McCormack in the N7 Boxing Academy.

The 30 year old is the make his pro debut on Saturday December 2 in the Celtic Clash 4 event in Dublin’s National Stadium.

“This is a big move for me but I know it’s the right one – I’m looking forward to this journey,” said the Limerick man.

Tickets for his debut fight cost €30, €40, €60, and €100 go on sale this week and will be available from Ticketmaster.

The December 2 bill is headlined by the Eric Donovan’s BUI Celtic featherweight title defence against Juancho Gonzalez and the BUI Celtic welterweight bout between Jay Byrne and Crank Whitehouse.